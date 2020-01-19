The Aiken Newcomer’s Club held its monthly luncheon meeting Jan. 14 at Newberry Hall. The women’s club of over 230 members, who are new to the area or have lived in Aiken their whole life, has been around for almost 50 years. The January Community Service was is in support of the Kisner Foundation. Leanna Iwanta, executive director of the Kisner Foundation, was the guest speaker. The members support local charities with donations, hold fundraisers, and socialize in a variety of activities through out the year.