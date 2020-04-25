Help for those who's job is to help keep a community safe can often be overlooked.
For those at Support 1, it's a constant mission.
The organization is a non-profit that specializes in critical incident stress management services for emergency first responders and their families free of charge.
Support 1's programs are designed to assist emergency first responders with organized training and additional funding for departmental needs before, during and after critical incidents.
Incidents can include death or any stressful event a first responder may experience while serving a community, said Chris Chavous, founder of Support 1.
"We describe it a lot of times as your cup fills up, and if you don’t pour some of it out, it will overflow," Chavous said.
Chavous' career as a first responder began when he followed in his father's footsteps as a volunteer fire fighter.
His career would took him through North Augusta Public Safety and then ultimately through the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
For Chavous, his own traumatic experiences are what encouraged him to later form Support 1.
On Dec. 7, 2006, Sgt. Jason Lannes Sheppard of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was struck by a SUV and killed while directing traffic at the scene of an industrial fire on U.S. Highway 1, not far from the interstate.
As a fellow sergeant within the Sheriff's Office, Chavous responded to the scene and assisted with some of Sheppard's care and worked the scene.
Sheppard would succumb to his injuries later that night.
Month's later, Chavous would experience what he calls his second traumatic experience.
In late August 2007, a fellow officer called Chavous to the scene to assist in arresting a suspect.
While they were on scene, the suspect attacked Chavous’ partner, stabbing him.
Chavous had to make a quick decision to shoot the attacking suspect.
“It was a tough event,” Chavous said. “We’re going in there with court orders to arrest a guy, and he comes out stabbing my partner knowing that we’re the police and that we’re there. It was a lot of little things that factored into me having weird reactions.”
His partner survived the attack, but the traumatic event stuck with Chavous.
As Chavous' "cup continued to overflow" his demeanor at work changed as well as his demeanor around his family.
Luckily, a fellow officer and friend noticed Chavous' struggle and offered advice and help.
Chavous and his wife attended a seminar in Columbia called the "Post Critical Incident Seminar," a three-day event for police officers that provides training and knowledge about dealing with traumatic experiences in addition to providing officers with top-of-the-line psychiatric care and counseling.
“That turned my life around," Chavous said. "Of course, the fire within me from when I was 15 watching my dad firefighting, that came out with wanting to do the post critical stress seminars and this critical incident stress management stuff. I sought the director of that program out and was able to get signed up for some classes to learn how to take care of other officers."
Support 1 officially launched in January 2012, providing critical incident stress management assistance to not just police officers but to all first responders, including firefighters and emergency management services.
The organization now assists agencies in six states, including providing assistance during the deaths of area officers J.D. Paul, Scotty Richardson and Sandy Rodgers.
In addition to helping first responders during traumatic events, Support 1 also seeks to help those responders facing suicidal thoughts as a result of traumatic events.
So far in 2020, a total of 50 law enforcement officers of all duty statuses died as a result of suicide according to Blue H.E.L.P., a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to helping officers with PTSD, depression and other mental health struggles.
In 2019, Blue H.E.L.P. reports 228 deaths occurred as a result of suicide.
Each September, Support 1 holds a suicide prevention course geared toward first responders.
“Talking about that cup, we’re trying to do everything we can to get some of that fluid out of that cup because a big part of it is knowledge is power," Chavous said. "If they understand why they feel this way and they start to understand a lot of the ‘why,’ it tends to pour stuff out of that cup a little bit easier.”
The organization is also know for its events that help fund Support 1's courses and programs.
For the past eight years, Support 1 has held a yearly golf tournament which welcomes first responders and the public to sign up and compete.
In years past the tournament has given away prizes including every par three having a hole-in-one vehicle opportunity.
"We like to brag that our golf tournament is the second best golf tournament in the CSRA," Chavous said. "You won’t find another one like it."
The tournament, usually played in the spring, will be postponed to Sept. 14 due to ongoing concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.
Sponsors and those who've signed up for the tournament have the opportunity to get their money back; however, many haven't canceled, Chavous said.
Although the onset of the spread of the coronavirus has stalled meetings and events for the organization, Chavous urges the public to still make an effort to support local law enforcement.
"Especially during this time right now, first responders are really having to sacrifice a little bit more right now because we’re still having to work, and we’re still having to work to take care of the community," Chavous said. "If you see them out there, wave at them. You can say thank you in public from more than 6 feet away and let them know you appreciate them being around, no matter what their branch."