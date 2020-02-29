Steve Naifeh still remembers the night he and his partner, the late Greg White Smith, listened outside the ballroom of their home, Joye Cottage, while two of the world's most accomplished musicians performed.

The piano duo Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe had come to Aiken to perform during Joye in Aiken, the annual music festival which Smith helped found, and were filming a music video.

“We didn't bother them, but Greg and I – I think at 2 in the morning – went and looked through the window in this room. We could hear them playing,” Naifeh said recently during an interview at Joye Cottage, the storied Aiken Winter Colony estate created by William C. Whitney in the early 20th century.

“Just picture the moment of our standing outside in the middle of the morning with this room aglow and these musicians performing, I think it was Stravinsky,” he continued. “It was among the magical moments from our very happy time here in Aiken.”

Joye in Aiken has provided “magical moments” not only for Naifeh and Smith but also for Aiken residents and visitors since 2008.

The arts festival was born one morning about 13 years ago when Naifeh, Smith and Sandra Field were having breakfast at the home of Dorothy Ridley, and Smith and Field came up with the idea of starting a music festival in Aiken.

“They didn't know if a community this small could support a significant arts festival, but they were extremely excited about it,” said Naifeh, who is the chairman emeritus and continues to support the festival.

Early beginnings

In the early years, the festival, then called “Juilliard in Aiken,” brought musicians from The Juilliard School in New York City in the early spring to perform at churches, in schools, in the USC Aiken Etherredge Center and other venues across Aiken.

“There was something particularly charming about these young but brilliant musicians coming to perform. Because they would send some of their child prodigies, some of these musicians were as young as 7 years old,” Naifeh said. “So we not only got to see this unbelievable talent among these very young people, but we also had the feeling that we were on the ground floor with them in their careers and we could watch them grow. Some of them are very famous now.”

The best of Steve Naifeh • Date and place of birth: June 19, 1952, in Tehran of parents in the U.S. Foreign Service.

As the challenges of bringing Juilliard students to Aiken grew, the festival evolved and now features world-class, international performers. The festival, now Joye in Aiken, no longer is restricted to Juilliard students and alumni but focuses very heavily on people who either attend or attended Juilliard or teach at the school.

“We now have people from other backgrounds as well. We have serious, professional musicians who are at the peak of their careers,” Naifeh said. “For example, this year again we have the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which really embodies both chapters in our history. Owen Dalby, who is one of the violinists, came here many years ago before he became one of the members of one of the great string quartets in the world. Some of the performers have become close friends.”

With many of the musicians staying with local families, the festival became a part of the fabric of the community.

“Having them stay in people's homes was often a gratifying experience for them,” Naifeh said. “You know, life on the road is impersonal and challenging, and for many of them, coming and staying with Aiken residents and being treated like family was a welcome respite from the hotel rooms they're used to.”

The artists, too, are accessible.

“There's something about having heard these people perform and then going to dinner at Mellow Mushroom and seeing them sitting there eating. It makes the whole thing real. It isn't like walking into a huge concert hall in New York, seeing them at a distance and never seeing them again,” Naifeh said.

“They are real people who for all of their genius are of our world and care about us and care about their audiences and live their lives just the way the rest of us do, but they also bring this great gift to us. They're very approachable.

“One of the things that has dazzled me is these people who do these supernatural things are mostly incredibly level-headed and grounded and good-hearted and never seem to be aware – I'm sure they are because they work all day long practicing and are certainly aware of their gifts – but they never seem like it makes them different from the rest of us.”

Arts outreach

The Joye in Aiken festival's reach goes beyond the performance halls. Smith, who was the assistant conductor of the Harvard Glee Club and arranged choruses for world-famous conductors including Leonard Bernstein, not only cared about music and the enjoyment of music but wanted the next generation to know and love it, too.

“Greg used to say if he could have chosen any career – even though he had so many – he would have been a musician,” Naifeh said. “There was nothing he loved more than making music with other people. He realized from his mother taking him to concerts when he was a small child how crucial it is at a young age to hear serious music performed seriously and wanted to bring that to children throughout the CSRA. Right from the very beginning, the organization considered its mandate to stage wonderful concerts but even more importantly to make music available to school children.”

In 11 years, more than 31,000 children in dozens of schools throughout the area have either come to USC Aiken's Etherredge Center to hear performances by some of the world's greatest musicians and performers, or the performers have visited their schools.

“It serves multiple functions,” Naifeh said. “One, it brings dance, theater and music to kids who may never have seen a live performance before, but it also tells them that the outside world cares about them. That even thought they may live in Aiken or Graniteville or North Augusta or wherever, the outside world cares enough about them to travel all the way from New York or San Francisco and all over to come perform for them and to invite them into the world that music is.”

Naifeh said hundreds of volunteers – from people who transport the artists around town to people to arrange performances in schools to people who host performers in their homes – make Joye in Aiken a success year after year.

“The festival is in and of the community, and it wouldn't have been as successful without that involvement,” he said. “The community really has embraced the festival. I think they realize that this really is something that most communities this size don't have. It's one of the many things that make Aiken such a wonderful, distinctive place that we all love, and it's a wonderful tribute to Greg's memory.”

Labor of love

Naifeh and Smith met on their first day at Harvard Law School and were together as a couple in life and business for almost exactly 40 years. After law school, the couple moved to New York and became not lawyers but writers.

In 1989, they fell in love with Joye Cottage, bought the property for $495,000 and moved to Aiken to renovate the 60-room Winter Cottage on Easy Street.

Built in 1835, the year Aiken was founded, the house was first a farmhouse and then a boardinghouse, taking its name from the original owner, Sarah Joye.

Whitney, a New York tycoon who was friends with Thomas and Louise Hitchcock and was one of the founders of Aiken's original Winter Colony, had architects Stanford White and Carrère & Hastings, who designed houses for some of America's wealthiest families, rework the home as a rambling estate with multiple wings where he, his family and friends stayed when they came to town to play polo or fox hunt.

“The house functioned like a hotel,” Naifeh said. “When William C. Whitney would come to Aiken by private train, he would bring friends and their horses, their stable help, their maids, their butlers and their servants.”

Naifeh and Smith chronicled the restoration, which took 25 years, in their book, “On a Street Called Easy, In a Cottage Called Joye,” subtitled “A Restoration Comedy,” in 1996.

The couple also added 10 more rooms, including a gym, library and gallery that Smith designed in excavated space under the house.

“Not only did Greg become an architect here in Aiken, but as a child, he created these child fantasy structures,” Naifeh said. “They’re really extraordinary. They're so extraordinary they were included in an exhibition at the Rutgers University Museum of child prodigy architects back in the 1980s.”

Award-winning authors

Naifeh and Smith started writing books while still in law school. Together, they wrote more than a dozen books, including several true-crime stories and how-to books, including one on men's style. Five of their books were best-sellers.

In 1989, they published “Jackson Pollock: An American Saga” about the American abstract expressionist artist. The biography, which took 10 years to complete, was the basis for “Pollock,” the Academy Award-winning movie starring Ed Harris in the title role in 2000.

The book was awarded the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography. The authors bought a tractor with the $3,000 cash prize.

“I think it was a more of a joke than anything else, but we needed something to mow this very large lawn,” Naifeh said.

In 2001, the authors began working on another artist's biography and published “Van Gogh: The Life” in 2011. The book asserted that the Dutch-born artist did not commit suicide but was murdered by teenage thugs.

“We worked around the clock,” Naifeh said. “People probably think of us as antisocial, but it really was a function of working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, writing thousand-page books with pages of footnotes that are heavily referenced and researched.”

For a long time, Joye Cottage's ballroom served as offices for their research staff.

“Working on 'Van Gogh,' we had seven researchers, 11 translators and two IT people helping us. That's the scale of that enterprise,” Naifeh said. “We had our little island of serenity that allowed us to write all of 'Van Gogh' and to live a very happy life.”

Smith's writing career began early.

“Greg, at age 8, he would dictate little 30-page novels into his father's business dictaphone machine, and his mother would transcribe them,” Naifeh said. “That really was the origin of Greg as a writer when his age was in the single digits. It was adorable.”

Passion for art

While Smith's passion was music, Naifeh's, since childhood, has been art. He works in a style called geometric abstraction influenced by his travels with his parents growing up.

“My parents were in the U.S. Foreign Service, and I grew up as a Foreign Service brat, moving from one country to another throughout the Middle East all the way from Pakistan on one end to Nigeria on the other,” Naifeh said. “I was constantly aware of the geometry and the visual traditions of those countries, and I noticed from an early age that there was a potential connection between those geometries and the geometries of European and American modern art all the way from the Russian constructivist artist Malevich through Frank Stella, whose works were based on geometry.”

“He was my idol,” he continued. “When most young boys were idolizing baseball players, I was idolizing Frank Stella.”

Although Naifeh has retired and sold the two companies he and Smith started, Best Doctors and Best Lawyers, he said he's as busy as ever.

“I really can't at this moment call it retirement because, as an artist, I'm working as hard as I ever did,” he said.

Last year, Naifeh completed a commissioned installation for the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University in Bloomington. The 12-foot structure titled “Desert Rose,” a three-dimensional printed stack, stands in the atrium of a newly renovated building by I.M. Pei, designer of the National Gallery’s East Wing in Washington, D.C.

“It's based on these naturally occurring formations where basically the heat fuses sand into these flower-like objects in deserts all over the world,” Naifeh said. “I took those and created abstractions based on them, including one where I took petals and layered them vertically in which they sort of swirl tornado-like into the air. I'm very proud of it. To have a work a few feet away from Picasso and Jackson Pollack – they have a beautiful Jackson Pollack there – is highly meaningful.”

Naifeh is working on commissions for works going to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and to American collectors and museums. The Springfield Museums in Springfield, Massachusetts, acquired two of his works.

Sharing that passion

Naifeh also maintains a collection of paintings focused on artists van Gogh admired.

“While Greg and I spent 10 years writing this huge biography of van Gogh, which was published to gratifying acclaim, we were so deeply involved with the artist. We basically lived in his head for 10 years and saw the world through his eyes. An important part of that world was the group of artists he admired, and it was a huge group,” Naifeh said. “He had an enveloping eye and an enveloping intellect. He loved a lot of artists, many of whom we could afford, artists who did not stay as famous, who were very popular in their own day but are not as famous today.”

Last fall, Naifeh loaned works from the collection to the Columbia Museum of Art for a major exhibition to accompany 12 paintings by van Gogh.

In October, works from the collection will be on display at a major exhibition at the Santa Barbara Museum in California and, in February 2021, at the Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio, where Greg grew up and first studied art at the school affiliated with the museum.

Naifeh contributed an essay for the catalog for the exhibit in Columbia and is involved with the catalog for the exhibitions in Santa Barbara and Columbus to be published by Yale University Press.

Naifeh wrote an afterward to the 20th anniversary edition of his and Smith's book about restoring Joye Cottage, “A Restoration Comedy: On a Street Called Easy, In a Cottage Called Joye,” but said he has no plans for other books.

“The idea of writing another biography without Greg seems unthinkable. It was a joint activity.

"We were partners, and we brought different skills. I did most of the research, and he did most of the writing,” he said. “It would be both too overwhelming, too sad and aesthetically too wrong.

“It's shocking to me that he's been gone for almost exactly six years now. When you lose somebody who is important to you – and I think I can speak for everybody here – the shock is so overwhelming you don’t even think you can survive it. And it's ongoing and overwhelming, but the human will to survive takes over. So many of my activities are really geared to remembering him, supporting the festival and arranging these exhibitions.”

For his body of work and contributions to the arts in South Carolina, Naifeh was one of the recipients of the Governor’s Awards in the Humanities in 2019.

Rooted in music

A music festival that takes its name from and was inspired by Joye Cottage is a fitting tribute to the estate created by William C. Whitney, who was the Secretary of the Navy during the first administration of President Grover Cleveland.

“He was one of the founders of the Metropolitan Opera. He brought Enrico Caruso and Nellie Melba, two of the biggest opera stars of the era, to Aiken to entertain his guests. Peach Melba and Melba toast are named after Nellie Melba. They performed in this room,” Naifeh said, sitting in the home's central living room.

Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, two of Hollywood's greatest dancers, tap danced on a platform in the living room. When visiting Aiken, Astaire stayed with his sister-in-law who lived across Easy Street and played bridge with the Whitneys.

“One night when Whitney Tower was very young and had a cold, Fred Astaire went upstairs to his bedroom and did a dance from 'Top Hat,'” Naifeh said. “To have Enrico Caruso and Nellie Melba and then Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire and then Anderson and Roe perform at Joye Cottage, it reaffirms that Aiken has had this musical heritage long before us.”

Whitney Tower, a great-grandson of William C. Whitney, was one of the last in the family to live in Joye Cottage.

Joye in Aiken also has added to the city's musical heritage, but “nothing will exceed” the festival's bringing Johann Sebastian Bach's “St. Matthew Passion” to Aiken, Naifeh said.

“Greg always felt – and there are other musicians who feel the same – that it is the greatest piece of music ever written,” he said. “Greg really, really desperately wanted to bring it to Aiken.”

The festival staged the four-hour choral work in German at Aiken's First Baptist Church.

“We worried would there be enough of an audience, but they had to turn away 200 people. We filled that church,” Naifeh said. “People walked out moved both spiritually and musically.”

But Smith could not attend the performance. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in the mid-1970s, resulting in 13 brain operations. He lived in constant pain.

“The only sad thing was the performance was just a few days before Greg died,” Naifeh said. “Someone sent me a recording of it, and I played it for him. It was among the last things he heard before he died April 10, 2014.”

Despite the pain, Smith, with Naifeh, wrote 18 books, helped restore Joye Cottage, helped found Joye in Aiken, designed the ballroom and the first floor of the home and served for 10 years as chairman of Aiken's Historic Preservation Commission.

“It was staying busy that helped him,” Naifeh said. “It was the only thing that deflected from the pain because he couldn't take pain killers. They affected his intellect, and he couldn't write sedated, so the one thing that deflected from the pain was being as busy as he was. He took great joy in working. I can't tell you how many magical moments there were for Greg and me.”