Stephanie Franklin has always been a very active woman when it comes to her volunteer services and community outreach.

However, after she married her second husband, Victor Franklin, she gained a partner-in-crime to accompany her on her mission to build up the community of Aiken.

She and Victor married in September 2012, though the couple was already acquainted through their positions at the Savannah River Site.

Victor had served as the Savannah River Site's general counsel with the Savannah River Remediation for over 25 years, while Franklin has worked at the site for over 30 years in a variety of positions, currently in the Employee Concerns division as the Equal Employment Opportunity and Division Manager for the last 10 years.

After a suggestion from a co-worker, Victor began courting Franklin, and would "serenade" her by singing to her over the phone.

"I was hard to get," Franklin recalled. "I wasn't easily accessible, and I would express myself ... but [Victor] said, 'I'm not afraid of you, OK.'"

As their relationship continued, the Franklins were able to bond over their love for community outreach. Victor was already an avid supporter of the Salvation Army, where he would collect donations and volunteer constantly. No matter the purpose or place, he would gladly follow his wife to her volunteer events and committees.

"He'd come home and say, 'Where we going tonight?' or 'What chicken dinner are we going to tonight?'" Franklin laughed. "He would go to events with me because I had the passion for it, and he did too. He would do it because he loved me."

The blooming relationship between Franklin and Victor contrasted greatly with that of her first marriage.

Franklin married her first husband, a Baptist minister, in her early twenties. This early decision unearthed a "lack of maturity" from the couple, and Franklin said that he did not understand her desire to be out in the community.

The couple had two sons, who were 3 and 6 when they divorced. Despite the previous strain on the marriage, they have managed to stay on good terms and co-parent their children.

"I feel like we have modeled a Christian divorce," Franklin said. "We have continued to be friends [and] he has been a wonderful father."

Over a decade later, Franklin and Victor found one another and added Victor's two daughters from his previous marriage to their family.

Through her husband's patience and commitment, Franklin recalled that she was able to leave behind emotional baggage that she had carried with her into the relationship, and allow the past to stay where it was.

"[Victor] taught me about love, unconditional love," Franklin said. "[He] gave me a whole new level of peace and security, that he was all in, and so was I."

However, their years together would, unfortunately, be limited.

Victor had been previously diagnosed with cancer, which had gone into remission during the beginning of his and Franklin's relationship. The cancer soon resurfaced, and came back more aggressive, Franklin said.

"I think he knew he was dying, but he did not want me to experience that," she said. "I finally said to God, 'I guess you [need] him more than you think I do."

In June 2, 2016, Franklin lost her husband, best friend, and biggest fan, leaving the widow in a daze.

"Losing him, I felt like I was in a fog," Franklin said. "The fog was weighted, and I was just trudging through it."

Over 400 people attended Victor's viewing and funeral, and Franklin recalled that she no one left her with advice on how to grieve.

However, Franklin found books on grief and death her husband left behind in their office to help her cope, and other items around their home that are still helping her in everyday life.

More recently Franklin found a box of medical masks in a drawer in her home – a much-needed supply that she plans on sharing with one of her sons who is self-quarantining in her home after his college shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Who knew!" Franklin said. "He's still taking care of me, even in death."

Though she managed to remain strong for her children, Franklin quietly mourned her husband for over a year and a half.

"I would show up to work red-eyed and cry as soon as I got home," Franklin said. "I wanted to [stay in bed], but I didn't do that. I thought if I did that, then I wasn't trusting God to see me through it. By the grace of God, I found the strength to get up every morning."

Through prayer, community support and trusting in God, Franklin finally stood up and did the one thing she knew would make her husband proud: she picked her volunteer work back up.

"I could hear God's voice telling me to keep going," she said. "I did anything I could not to shrivel [away]."

In a more direct tribute to her husband, she used donations given to her during Victor's funeral to set up a scholarship for incoming college students attending his Lutheran church, as well as donated a portion to the Salvation Army.

Franklin even picked up playing the piano, an activity much beloved by Victor.

"I didn't want our piano at home to gather dust," Franklin joked.

Franklin performed her first recital in September 2019, exclaiming 'Husband, I did it!' after her accomplishment. However, Franklin put her piano playing on hold in order to resume her charity work.

When Victor had first gotten sick, Franklin had removed herself from several boards to better take care of her husband, which she sought to rejoin.

In time, she reactivated her membership with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., at the University of South Carolina Aiken, where she serves as the sorority's vice president.

She is also a member of the Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter sorority and went on to become chairperson of the USC Aiken's Inclusion Advisory Council and MLK Jr. Community Committee.

Additionally, she is a member of the Executive Committee of the United Way of Aiken County, to which she has been a member for several years and serves as the chairman of the organization's children's literacy campaign, Success by Six.

She also is the financial secretary of Links Inc., an international women's service organization that is among the most prestigious associations of black women in the world. She's also a member of the Aiken Partnership Board, Aiken Chapter, Women United Chair and Past Campaign Chair and a board member of the Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County.

Though her husband has been gone for nearly four years, Franklin carries on with her works not only in his honor but in the honor of the God who helped her carry on after his death.

"I'm striving to be an example that there is a god, and he will help us in times of trouble," Franklin said.

Upon retirement, Franklin wants to go "full-throttle" into her volunteer work, a feat she cannot yet accomplish on a "12-hour workday," but continue to give back to the town and community she loves – the one in which she met her beloved partner.