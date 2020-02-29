The campus of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church is home to a variety of offices and ministries, including at least one that draws hundreds of visitors from outside the congregation each month.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society provides food and financial help for needy neighbors around Aiken and a few miles farther out. The organization serves about 350 families a month, with about 10,000 pounds of food going out the door each month in partnership with the public and private sectors.
"They say there are three tenets to our organization," said Robert Cunningham, the local society's president. "One is to grow spiritually in the work that we do. Two is to serve the needy – those who are less fortunate than us – and three is to promote friendship among those in our organization. Those are the three things that we strive for."
"We're not religious-based, so anybody can come in and get service," said Tom Bebko, the organization's treasurer.
The organization at St. Mary's dates back to 1995, and the worldwide organization goes back almost two centuries, in Paris, France. The national office is in St. Louis, and the local facility is on the former site of Dyches Building Contractors, a few yards from the congregation's new sanctuary.
"In just a few words, our mission is to serve the needy in our community, and we do that through our ... food pantry," Cunningham said. "We provide on the order of 10,000 pounds of food per month to needy individuals and families in the Aiken district, and in addition to that, we provide emergency financial assistance when families are about to have their utilities cut off, or they can't afford their ... prescription drugs."
"Aiken district," in this case, refers to the area known as Aiken County Area One in the county's school system.
"We never dispense money," he said. "We dispense food, and when we do provide ... emergency financial assistance, it either goes to the utility provider – the company or the city – or it goes to the pharmacy that's providing the pharmaceuticals."
Cunningham also noted that the ministry's food supply comes via the U.S. government, Golden Harvest Food Bank and local grocery stores, "and that that's not given to us, we have to go out and purchase, and our funding is primarily through donations that are given by the parishioners of St. Mary's."
Bebko added: "We try to do food by appointment, which is every six weeks. A family will get enough food to last them for about a week, and the family size ranges from one up to ... we've had a family of 13, and of course, they get multiple carts to take out."
One of the society's new initiatives has to do with "systemic change," Cunningham said. "The idea is to help people break ... what you might call the generational poverty problem. You could say that the assistance that we provide at the pantry is transactional, and to the extent that people need food, they can come back every six weeks for food, and many people do, and that's transactional."
He added, "The idea behind systemic change is that it's transformation and that it takes them – hopefully, if it works for us – from a situation of poverty to where these people are self-supporting."
Special events are also part of the mix, as when Thanksgiving baskets were offered in 2019, soon followed by an outreach offering Christmas baskets, with each one arranged depending on the number of people in each family being served.
The society has its origins in France, in 1833, "when a young law student at the Sorbonne, Frédéric Ozanam, was challenged during a debate to demonstrate what he and his fellow Catholic students were personally doing to help the poor in Paris," according to a society website.
It noted, "Ozanam's reaction was immediate. Within weeks, Ozanam, at 20 years of age, and six of his peers formed the first 'Conference of Charity.' Under the conference, this group of seven men financed their works of charity out of their own pockets and from contributions of friends. They visited the poor in their homes, providing them with needed aid and assistance."
The conference was soon linked to St. Vincent de Paul, a Frenchman (1581-1660) now remembered by some as "The Apostle of Charity" and "The Father of the Poor," and for his role in the reform of Catholicism in France.
On the local level, St. Vincent de Paul directly involves about 100 people, Cunningham said.
"There are the caseworkers who interview people and meet with them every time they come to the pantry," he added. "There are people who go to Golden Harvest and go to the grocery stores to bring the food back to the pantry. There are people who stock the shelves. Then there are people who package the food for the clients who come to the pantry. There are people who do a lot of work in the pantry, to make sure that the situation's kept sanitary, rotating the food, so there's really quite a lot to it."
Cunningham described the group as "a network of friends, inspired by gospel values, growing in holiness and building a more just world through personal relationships and service to people in need."
"Very few people know about this place," Bebko said, "and it's almost intentional. We don't want to stick our chests out: 'We're doing this.' The point is, this service is available for the community, and this ... is not church people we serve. I'd say probably 95 percent of the people that come in here, maybe more, do not belong to this parish."
Details on the local outreach are available at 803-642-3211, and calls are answered between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays. The building is at 138 Fairfield St. in downtown Aiken.