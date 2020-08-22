Sharon Cormier is not someone who seeks praise for her various good deeds.

When she received her most recent honor – the 2019 Russ Foret Volunteer of the Year award from the United Way of Aiken County during the organization's Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration – she was generally surprised, not thinking the life-changing work she has done deserved such public acknowledgment.

Her partner, Carol Martin, describes her as "genuine" and "humble,” and said that whether Cormier is receiving an award or is simply discussing her deeds, she likes to keep such recognition on the down low.

“She completely did not want to be recognized, and I had to talk her into it,” Martin said.

However, such humbleness never stops Cormier from doing a good thing.

Her fellow volunteer, United Way President Sharon Rodgers, describes Cormier as one of her best friends, and said the organization would not be the same without her.

“She’s always there to help,” Rodgers said. “[Her absence] would leave a hole in our organization and in our hearts. She’s the kind of person you wish you could clone … we need more Sharon Cormiers.”

Cormier is a well-known figure throughout Aiken and North Augusta due to her nearly 30 years of humanitarian activity in the area.

Like her personality, she came from humble beginnings.

She was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, a town with a population of just over 21,000.

After graduating from Massachusetts High School in 1980, Cormier traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, where she took up work as a bartender for roughly four years.

Not wanting to shake cocktails in a tumbler for the rest of her days, she made the bold decision to enlist in the United States Army where she gained the role as a military police officer at a nuclear NATO site in Germany.

Years of adventures followed as Cormier traveled across European before she finally directed her course to Fort Gordon in 1986.

She started off as part of Fort Gordon's narcotics investigation team where she investigated instances of drugs being brought onto the site.

Her experience with such serious cases eventually led her to her current position as the lead criminal investigator with Centerra, the security contractor for the Savannah River Site, where she and over 50 other security officers oversee the safety and well-being of over 12,000 site employees.

The work is good, Cormier said, but does not always encase what she is really about.

“She wanted to do something warm and fuzzy … and she wasn’t sure at the time what that would mean,” Martin said on behalf of her partner.

The main highlight of Cormier’s job is determining that the people she investigates simply need help, and that they are not purposely trying to do anything malicious.

However, the scope of her work involves bringing people in whose lives will be changed from being terminated.

“It’s hard to arrest or follow-up on someone who’s about to lose their job … or lose their retirement after working there for 25 years,” Cormier said. “But we’re there to protect and serve, and to protect the other workers.”

Seeking a more personal fulfillment to better help her fellow man, Cormier in 2006 followed the call of the United Way of Aiken County, a nonprofit organization that helps build stronger communities through improving education and quality of living throughout the community.

The organization had already caught her interest due to its relationship with the Savannah River Site, and seeing the videos of its on-going work alone inspired Cormier to step up.

“It just sparked something in me, it wasn’t just one thing,” Cormier recalled. “I just have a passion for people who need our help, who maybe aren’t as fortunate as we are.”

She started off as a loaned professional for the organization before climbing the ranks as a health and healing committee chair from 2012 to 2015 and a campaign chair in 2016.

She currently serves as one of the organization’s ongoing board members and has covered nearly every volunteer position available.

“It really opened my eyes to all the work United Way does and all the [people] they help along the way,” Cormier said.

Rodgers noted that no matter her position, Cormier is always on call any time United Way needs a hand.

“There’s not too many things that we do that she’s not a part of,” Rodgers said. “If you need something, Sharon Cormier is the person to call."

Cormier’s charitable nature was one of many traits that made her partner Martin fall for her the moment she met her.

They met through mutual friends in 1994 where an instant spark ignited.

“She was just so genuine,” Martin recalled. “People can say that they are genuine, but she really puts her needs where her heart is.“

Being a couple in conservative 1990’s Aiken was a challenge when they first got together, Cormier recalled, and even affected their ability to add to their family.

“We chose not to [have children] in this area at that time,” Cormier said. “Though now it’s a different time … we might have done things differently if we were younger.”

However, the couple found solace in their family and friends, the vast majority of whom know of their orientations and respect them as both people and humanitarians.

In 2015, when the Supreme Court of the United States legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states, Cormier and Martin concreted their bond.

As someone who deals with some of the most vulnerable individuals, Martin can relate to her partner’s ability to help others.

Martin, a North Augusta native, has been a counselor and teacher for the Aiken County school system for 27 years, eight of those at Hammond Hill Elementary School in North Augusta. She has dabbled in teaching a variety of grades throughout her career and even received Teacher of the Year in 2005.

Martin strives to follow her partner’s lead by making a difference in even the youngest person’s life.

“I needed to understand being a better councilor by understanding the learning process of what the kids and the teachers are going through,“ Martin said. “I’m a consultant of them as well, and I can’t give suggestions on what kids can do if I haven’t lived the life of a teacher first.”

Cormier and Martin now share a home with their two “fur children” dog Daisy and cat Oscar, the later of whom was adopted from Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) in Columbus, Georgia, where they both used to volunteer.

In their off time, Cormier and Martin participate on a variety of projects together, including building stair ramps with United Way. They previously would take their therapy dogs, Winston and Leo, to visit hospice patients as part of the United Hospice organization before they passed away, an activity that is done in honor of Martin’s father.

Each day takes the couple in a different direction, and though they joke good-naturedly about it, they both know that coming home is not always guaranteed.

However, both strive to be kind to others and try to make a difference in the lives of those who need it.

“We talk to one another about how there’s a lot of negativity in the world, but we both say to each other, 'Be the light … be positive,'” Martin said. “You might be the only light someone sees that day.”