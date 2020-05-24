Editor's note: This is the second in a series of articles highlighting state historical markers in Aiken County.
The South Carolina Historical Marker Program was officially established in 1936, and there are 64 historical markers in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Archives and History’s December 2019 guidebook update.
Markers highlighted this week include: Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, Aiken Graded School, Hitchcock Woods, The S.C. Railroad and St. John's Methodist Church.