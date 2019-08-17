Two events held Aug. 11 and 12 in Saratoga Springs, New York, honored the legacy of the late Cot Campbell, founder and president of Dogwood Stable.
One, billed as a celebration in remembrance of Campbell, took place in a big tent outside the Saratoga Reading Room.
The other was Saratoga WarHorse’s Blue Spangled Gala at the Hall of Springs. The theme was “Celebrating a Visionary: Cot Campbell.”
Campbell’s widow, Anne, and a number of other Aiken residents were at the events.
Campbell, who died last October, was a thoroughbred industry icon and a pioneer in the development of racehorse partnerships.
The Campbells traveled regularly to Saratoga Springs in the summer to go to Saratoga Race Course and attend various social events.
“I anticipated this year’s trip with a small degree of trepidation, not knowing what it would be like to be in Saratoga without Cot,” Anne said. “But I must say, it’s like I brought Cot with me. I feel him everywhere. So many people have said, ‘I’m here because of Cot. He got me involved in racing in a partnership.’ It has been wonderful.”