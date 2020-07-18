Sara Ridout graduated from Aiken High School in May 1957 and a month later, on July 1, she started working for the City of Aiken.

More than 60 years later, she’s still working.

Ridout, who has been the city clerk since 1988, has worked for the city of Aiken for nearly six decades. Her service in Aiken hasn't been continuous; she also worked at Fort Gordon and Mercer University for short stints, but always wound up back in Aiken.

“It will soon be 60 years – all my life,” Ridout said recently, taking time for an interview on a busy Monday morning. “It’s amazing to me. I really can’t believe it. I never thought I’d work with the city that long. I thought I’d work a couple of years and go on to something else, but I’m still here.”

Ridout began her long career in city government as a clerk/typist in the Municipal Building on Park Avenue and recently returned to that building where she started after working in the Finance Building on Laurens Street for several years.

“I did a lot of typing. I helped everybody really. I collected water bills. I collected taxes. I issued building permits,” Ridout said. “We did it all in one place. The fire department was across the way. We used to go over there to get snacks from their vending machines.”

When Ridout started, all work was done manually.

If she made a mistake using her manual typewriter, she had to erase it – Wite-Out and Liquid Paper had not been introduced yet – and also the mistake on the carbon copy.

“Technology has changed, oh, yes, very much so,” Ridout said, adding that Aiken residents now can conduct most of their business with the city online.

Over almost 60 years, Ridout has worked in some capacity with eight different city managers.

Powell Black, who became Aiken’s first city manager 65 years ago when the city adopted a manager-council form of government in 1955, knew Ridout from Aiken’s First Baptist Church and hired her.

The other city managers are Harding Hughes, 1958-1963; Roland Windham, 1963-1991; Steve Thompson, 1991-1998; Roger LeDuc, 1998-2011; Richard Pearce, 2011-14; LeDuc again, who came back as interim for about a year; John Klimm, 2015-2018; and Stuart Bedenbaugh, the current city manager who started in 2018.

"Sara in a lot of respects is the face of the city," Bedenbaugh said. "She has a lot of dedication, and having lived in Aiken most of her life, she has a strong devotion and love for the city."

In addition to her dedication and work ethic, Bedenbaugh said he admires Ridout's willingness "to try new things, especially in the areas of technology."

"She’s been a leader for us over the years in digitizing a lot of our records," he said. "She understands the value of our old records and has worked hard to preserve our records that date back to the middle 1800s."

Ridout worked with Windham, who appointed her as city clerk, for almost 30 years. She also worked with H. Odell Weeks, who was Aiken’s mayor for about 40 years, until 1991.

Ridout said she thinks her 60 years of service probably is a record. She can think of only two other former city employees who might be close: Frank Thorpe, who read water meters, and Odell Gregory, who was the city's street superintendent.

Bedenbaugh said Brunson Cromer, who worked in public safety for many years and then became a part-time building inspector, also has had a long career with the city.

"I don’t know who’s been here the longest, but they’ve been here approximately the same amount of time," he said.

Recording Aiken City Council meetings and other city business takes much of Ridout’s time, but she also takes minutes for the Friends of the Aiken Railroad Depot with the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum and also for Aiken’s First Baptist Church, where she has been a lifelong member.

Ridout used to garden – “I like fresh vegetables,” she said – and crochet, but she still finds time to travel. Last year, she and her husband, Tom, visited Israel for the third time on a tour led by the Rev. Dr. Fred Andrea, the retired senior pastor at First Baptist.

“That was great. Being a Christian, I like seeing how Jesus lived and how people are living there today and just to see the land where it all happened,” Ridout said. “I’m so glad it was last year rather than this year because we couldn’t have gone.”

Ridout and her husband also have been foster parents to five or six children.

“It was quite an experience,” she said.

The couple has an adopted son, Andrew, who lives in Aiken.

Ridout grew up in Aiken in a large family with five sisters and one brother. She has lived in the city all of her life except for a few years when her husband worked for the Department of Energy in Warner Robins, Georgia.

“We were down there a couple of years, but I had to come back to Aiken,” Ridout said.

Ridout recalled the changes she has seen in Aiken during her lifetime, especially in the 1950s when the city’s population exploded with people building and working at the then-Savannah River Plant.

“I remember the schools. We had two shifts in the schools and had school in some of the churches during the transition,” she said. “I remember all these people came. There were trailer parks, and Crosland Park was built. That was a time of a lot of change for Aiken. It really was.

“It had been quiet. That’s why I was applying for jobs in Columbia, but guess where I ended up: staying in Aiken.”

Having contact with the city’s residents and the city council, making relationships, and knowing firsthand what’s going on in Aiken are some of the reasons Ridout has stayed with the city nearly 60 years.

“It’s working with the people. It’s being involved with the citizens,” she said.

When she thinks about retirement, Ridout said she remembers another goal she’d like to accomplish or one more project she’d like to finish.

One of Ridout’s goals in particular is to move into the city’s new consolidated administrative building in the former Regions Bank building at 107 Chesterfield St. S.

“The city looked at it years ago, but it didn’t work out,” Ridout said. “I do want to get in the new building, but it will be another year.”