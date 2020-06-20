South Aiken High School Principal Samuel Fuller tried on several careers before he became an educator.

Fuller, who graduated from The Citadel in 2004, sold insurance, managed a restaurant, and did odd jobs here and there.

“I went to school to be an educator, but going to The Citadel, I thought, you know what, I can make more money doing something else,” Fuller said. “I'd say I had at least seven jobs after I graduated, but none of them fit. Education fit.”

Fuller started his career in education as a paraprofessional, working as a teacher's aide with special-needs students at Goose Creek High School in Goose Creek, South Carolina, near Charleston.

After earning his teaching certificate, Fuller, who majored in physical education, taught at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, South Carolina, near Greenville.

Next, he coached junior varsity basketball and taught PE and spent two years as the varsity head basketball coach at Sumter High School.

When Fuller got to Sumter High, he knew for sure that education not only fit, it was the perfect fit.

“If you talk to most educators, some place where they've worked is home,” he said. “South Aiken has become my home, but I first fell in love with teaching and coaching at Sumter High.”

The best of Samuel Fuller • Date and place of birth: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuller found success in Sumter. His basketball team played in the lower state championship game, but although he called his experience at the school “amazing,” he decided to get out of teaching and coaching and make the move to administration.

But no offers for administrative positions came immediately.

“I learned that you don't leave a job until you have another one,” Fuller said. “I had everybody on the team coming back. People couldn't understand why I was getting out of it, but when you know it's the right time to make a change, you have to make that change.”

That change brought Fuller to Aiken.

He applied for and got a job teaching and coaching football at the former Aiken Middle School, now Aiken Intermediate. After a year there, he moved to South Aiken High to teach PE in 2015. When he interviewed with former South Aiken Principal Jill Jett, he told her he “would love to get into administration.”

“She enjoyed my interview that much for the PE position that when an assistant principal position opened, she hired me,” Fuller said.

Fuller was an assistant principal for three years and became South Aiken's principal in 2018.

Fuller called his move to administration a “good decision.”

“One of the reasons I got into administration is I want to have a large impact on kids. Being an administrator allows me to do that,” he said. “There are so many things that are available for kids out there. There are so many opportunities. You can't always necessarily make them take advantage of those opportunities, but my thing is to make sure that they're available to them.

“The school I went to had nowhere near the opportunities these kids have, and I want them to take advantage of them. I want them to see them and use those opportunities to benefit them for the rest of their lives. Being an administrator gives me that chance to provide that impact.”

Fuller also has made an impact as South Aiken High's biggest supporter. He's always at the school's athletic games and other events.

“That's the job,” he said. “If you're not in this for the kids, the families and the community, you're not in it for the right reasons.”

And South Aiken High has made a big impact on Fuller. He met his fiancee, Markesha Miller, a psychologist from Columbia, at an away football game with Lexington High School in 2018.

Their meeting turned out to be another perfect fit. Miller is from Pageland, South Carolina, about five minutes from Jefferson, where Fuller's father, the late Ruben Fuller, once pastored a church. Fuller's mother, Luvenia Fuller, also is from Pageland, in Chesterfield County near the North Carolina border.

“How we never met in all that time growing up, I will never know. It was just one of those things,” he said.

The wedding is planned tentatively for the fall.

Fuller grew up in Lee County, South Carolina, between Camden and Florence, with two older brothers, Jason, who works for the State Federal Credit Union in Sumter, and Lawrence, who retired from the U.S. Navy and lives in Hawaii.

His mother was a stay-at-home mom, and his father, in addition to begin a pastor, taught social studies, was an athletic director and, like Fuller, coached for a while.

His father also has an Aiken connection. His family lived on Kershaw Street, and he grew up with some well-known Aikenites, including James Gallman. He attended Friendship Baptist Church and graduated from Martha Schofield High School, now Schofield Middle School.

When Fuller was going through some boxes last year, he found his father's hand-ledger grade reports from Schofield, which he donated to Aiken County Public Schools for historical preservation, and his graduation program.

“I held on to that one,” Fuller said.

Throughout his life, Fuller's father has been his biggest influence.

“I've talked about my father a lot,” Fuller said. “My father was the driving factor in who I am today. The way he did things, the way he carried himself, the ideologies he had are all the driving force behind who I am today.

“He cared a lot. He loved; but he was fair, and he was stern. He taught me that you can be both. When you love somebody, that does not necessarily mean that you do things that they like or enjoy. You do what's best for them. Sometimes that may not go over well, but in the end, people realize that you did the right thing. That was the foundation I was able to get.”

Fuller's father also was a man of God.

“He put that above everything else,” his son said. “Sometimes, being an educator, you have to put certain things like political and religious beliefs in a box because you have to make sure that you're doing what's best for all kids. He did not do that. He kept his faith in God first and foremost in everything he did. I still don't know how he was able to do all that, but it worked for him.”

And Fuller's father taught him discipline.

“People say, 'You went to The Citadel, and that's where you learned discipline.' Nah, I got that a long time before I ever went to The Citadel,” Fuller said. “It was a different kind of discipline, but it was nothing new because of my father.”

Fuller did experience something new in his second year as principal at South Aiken: the novel coronavirus has changed education moving forward, he said.

“I'm not saying everything will change drastically, but the way we do it – the way we look at education – has changed forever just in a couple of months,” Fuller said.

How schools and educators adjust to the changes will determine the future of education.

“What are our priorities now?” Fuller said. “Certain things aren't as important as they used to be. Right now, we're trying to figure out how we're going to handle athletics, how we're going to handle extracurricular activities. For a kid, it's important. It's highly important. For me to sit here and say woe is me because I'm in education and things are changing – it's changing for everybody.

"We've just got to find a way to adjust and move through it. So whatever decisions are made, I'm going to make sure South Aiken stands tall and gets the things done that need to get done, and we're going to find our way through it.”

But one thing hasn't changed, Fuller said: the importance of person-to-person instruction.

“There is a magic that happens when you put a teacher is a room with a kid face-to-face,” he said. “The thing that we do better than anything else is we build relationships. That's what sets schools apart. Schools create magic because of the relationships from kid to kid, teacher to kid, teacher to parent. There's just something magical that happens because of that face-to-face instruction.”