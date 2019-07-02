The Best of Sal Minolfo

  

Date and place of birth: March 4, 1973 Long Island, New York

Favorite movie: When Harry Meet Sally

Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Lakers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Auburn Tigers

A recent book I read: Everybody, Always by Bob Goff - HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS BOOK

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Jesus, who wouldn’t want to?

My proudest moment: Birth of each of my daughters and their baptisms

My nickname is: Doc

I would like to be remembered for: Being an educator who loved students, parents, and my staff while helping each one be a better person

Were you named after anyone: I was named after my paternal grandfather, Salvatore, and my maternal grandfather, Andrew. My full name is Salvatore Andrew Minolfo, Ph.D.

My favorite meal: Too many to choose from

I can’t leave home without: My phone

Pet peeves: Drivers who don’t use their blinkers

Guilty pleasure: Pastries

Something I always have with me: My grandfather’s ring

My most precious memory from childhood: Being drum major at Silver Bluff High School

I’m most comfortable: Better question would be “when am I not comfortable?”

The best place on earth: French Quarter, New Orleans, Louisiana

My children would say: When dad gets mad his eyes turn yellow. Watch the eyes.

One word to sum me up: Passionate

