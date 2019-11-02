In February 2017, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon delivered his first State of the City address, and he also introduced a new honor that he created, which is called the Aiken Award.
Osbon’s immediate predecessor as Aiken’s elected head, Fred Cavanaugh, and Dogwood Stable’s president and founder, Cot Campbell, were among the inaugural trio of winners.
Also recognized was Richard Johnson Jr.
“There was no question in my mind that Mr. Johnson should be one of the first recipients,” Osbon said recently. “His whole life has been about service, whether it’s through his church, through the military or through helping the community. He probably is one of my favorite people that I’ve had an opportunity to get to know on a personal level since I’ve been in office.
“Mr. Johnson is a wonderful guy,” Osbon continued. “And that’s because of his willingness to assist other people and make their lives better. That’s the kind of people we want and need in our city.”
Johnson has been a member of the City of Aiken’s Election Committee since 1977 and has served as its chairman for nearly all of that time.
The committee is responsible for preparing for and conducting Aiken City Council elections, which includes securing the materials needed at each precinct and finding workers for each voting site.
“Mr. Johnson attends many of our City Council meetings,” Osbon said, “and most of the time, he opens those meetings with a prayer.”
Johnson was born in Allendale County, and he grew up on a 240-acre farm in Barnwell County near the town of Dunbarton.
Cotton, corn, peanuts and watermelons were among the crops grown there.
“It was nice considering all of the situations at that time,” Johnson said of his early life. “There are some dark sides to everything.”
As African-Americans, he and his family faced challenges because of racism and segregation. They also were among those who lost their homes when the federal government acquired a large area that included Dunbarton in the early 1950s to establish the Savannah River Plant, which now is known as the Savannah River Site.
But Johnson’s parents – the Rev. Richard Johnson Sr., who was a Baptist minister, and Pinkie Smith Johnson – weren’t willing to be victims. Fighting for their rights, the couple believed, was important.
Losing the family farm couldn’t be avoided, “but you could contest what they gave you if you were not satisfied, and my father did; he sued the government,” Richard Johnson Jr. said. “In 1954, there was a hearing in the federal courthouse on Park Avenue in Aiken. They got it settled, and he came out better.”
In addition, Johnson’s parents were civil rights crusaders who helped their fellow African-Americans register to vote at a time when there was lots of opposition, and they also participated in voters’ rights marches.
“Both ended up being arrested for the effort they put forth,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s father’s life also was threatened.
“A man came to his house and told him that the people loved him, but they didn’t like what he was doing and if he didn’t change, they would kill him,” Johnson said. “My father told him he didn’t want to die, but if he had to give up his life to help people he would die. Nobody ever attacked him, but he was always alert to what could happen.”
In 2014, the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP honored Johnson’s parents posthumously with a Presidential Citation for their civil rights advocacy.
The Allendale County Democratic Party gave Johnson’s father a Civil Rights Hero Award in 2012, and Johnson’s mother received a Civil Rights Heroine Award.
“They just wanted to do the right thing, and they wanted the right thing for others, too,” Johnson said.
Their battle for equality became Johnson’s as well.
During the Korean War he was drafted, and Johnson remembers vividly some of the prejudice he faced.
In 1951, while he was waiting at a drug store in Barnwell for a bus that would take him to Columbia to be inducted, Johnson tried to buy a Coke and a woman refused to sell it to him because he was black.
While serving in the U.S. Army, Johnson also remembers bus trips he took when on leave and being asked to move to the back even though he was wearing a uniform.
Being the target of injustice stung but, for the most part, Johnson kept quiet.
“When I think about my service now, I realize now how blessed I was,” said Johnson, who was a combat engineer. “I had my orders to go to Korea, but those orders were changed. I don’t know who changed them or why they were changed, but it was a real blessing.”
Johnson’s bunkmate in the Army and a high school classmate weren’t so lucky. They lost their lives in the war.
When active duty ended for Johnson in 1953, he joined the NAACP and has been a member ever since.
Today, Johnson is the political action chair for the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP and, following in the footsteps of his parents, he has been involved enthusiastically over the years in voter registration efforts.
In Johnson’s opinion, voting is one of the best ways to initiate change.
“You elect people you believe or you hope will do the right thing,” Johnson said. “But if you elect someone and they fail to do the right thing, you don’t have to beat them upside the head. You don’t do that. You just go to the polls and vote for someone else.”
Also in 1953, when Johnson left the Army and joined the NAACP, he went to work at the Savannah River Plant.
“At that time, there were only two departments that they would hire African-Americans in,” Johnson said. “It didn’t matter what your background was, color made the difference. You could either work as a laborer in the traffic and transportation department or in what they called the service department, which was a janitorial group. I was hired as a janitor.”
Johnson credits the NAACP’s efforts for the upward path in his career.
“When I was transferred from the service department to laboratory, it was because of the NAACP,” said Johnson, who also improved his chances for advancement by going to school at night.
“I started out as a technician and when I retired, I was a senior technical analyst,” added Johnson, who retired from his career at the nuclear facility in 1993. “I enjoyed it, and I think I made a contribution to the overall program.”
In 2013, Johnson traveled to Washington, D.C., for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice. At the request of the U.S. Department of Defense, he served as an ambassador for the event, and his role included locating Korean War veterans or their family members so they could receive certificates of appreciation.
As a member and second vice commander of the Korean War Veterans Association’s Harold F. Adkinson Chapter 255 before it was dissolved, Johnson participated in activities to assist veterans. He also helped establish a Korean War monument in the Horse Creek-Midland Valley Veterans Park to honor soldiers from Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties who were killed, missing in action or imprisoned during the conflict.
That monument was dedicated in November 2018.
Three years ago, President Barack Obama signed into law legislation authorizing the establishment of a “Wall of Remembrance” to be incorporated into the Korean War Veterans Memorial that is located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
“I am the representative in this area for fundraising for the wall,” Johnson said.
In addition, he has participated in numerous other initiatives related to public schools, highway construction, housing and other matters.
Johnson also is a deacon at Second Baptist Church.
“My philosophy is it’s not how much you receive in life, it’s how much you give,” Johnson said.
A widower, Johnson has three children and one granddaughter.
His wife, Mariah, died in 2003.
In 2008, U.S. Rep. J. Gresham Barrett, a Republican who served South Carolina’s 3rd District, praised Johnson on the House Floor for his dedication to service.
Barrett described Johnson as “not your average” community volunteer.
“A community activist and well-known civil volunteer, Richard has devoted his spare time to promote education, health care and politics around the Aiken area,” Barrett said. “Each of the boards Richard serves, councils he governs and committees he chairs bears the benefit of his knowledge, commitment and experience.”