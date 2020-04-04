Retired since 2013, Richard Abney still keeps an updated resume – you never know when it might be needed, after all.
It's a detailed document, five typed pages in length and held together with a paper clip in the upper left corner.
It contains all of the standard information and, while it's well beyond the recommended length, every bit of it is essential in telling his story.
There's line after line of education, professional experience and development, organizations and activities, honors and awards.
It's an impressive inventory that is quickly dwarfed by the lineup of people he credits with helping him in each phase of his life.
"I've just been blessed with those kinds of people in my life," he said. "... They're all important in the making of my moral fiber, my character."
"Those kinds" of people come from each corner of the fabric of multiple generations of Aiken, with Abney, 62, serving as a link between them all. There's too many to name, ranging from the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the baseball diamond.
The latter is now one of three places he tells wife, Kim, he might be – the other two are home and on the way from one to the other.
He's coached baseball in some official capacity since the mid-1970s while still a teenager, and he was an unofficial coach of his peers even before that.
He'd led countless teams in Aiken Youth Baseball in addition to stints with American Legion Post 26 and Aiken High School, where this season he was the head coach of the Hornets' junior varsity squad – he jokes with the Hornets' coaching staff that they keep him young.
Those are the teams he's likely known best for, but some of his favorite stories come from lesser-known coaching opportunities.
One of those is from his time on the Advisory Council of the local Boys and Girls Club some 20 years ago. Part of that role meant spending some time at the Boys and Girls Club to get to know the mission of the organization, which is something he felt was right up his alley.
Mondays meant softball, and Abney would wrap up his work day at ADPS and grab the necessary equipment to go play with the kids.
This went on for months, building slowly before really catching on and drawing a crowd from the youngest participants all the way up to the teenagers.
"Over time, there were so many kids you could hardly throw a ball without hitting a kid," he joked. "There would be, like, 40 kids on a team."
Some of the older kids approached him one day with revenge on their minds – they had weathered one beating too many on the basketball court from the local boxing club and wanted to organize a softball game.
Abney initially thought there was no way it would work, and certainly there was no way they'd win. But why not give it a shot? He counted up the numbers and put together a team, then rounded up some of the guys from ADPS and went to Citizens Park to grill some hamburgers and play the big game.
The Boys and Girls Club team was down big heading into the final inning, as Abney feared would be the case. Down to their last outs, they staged a wild rally to come back and win the game.
"You'd have thought they won the seventh game of the World Series," he said with a laugh. "They were just going crazy. I remember just standing back and watching them and thinking, 'That is what it's all about.'"
He got a similar feeling from his involvement with the Neighborhood Diamonds initiative, in which public safety officers gave their time to bring baseball to children who otherwise might not have been introduced to the sport.
He remembers it starting as a joke after receiving complaints of a young boy throwing rocks at cars on Abbeville Avenue, but it stuck – and eventually brought the South Carolina Municipal Cup back to Aiken.
He grabbed a bunch of kids around 10 years old from son Joseph O'Connor's team and took the group over to Perry Memorial Park to play, reaching out to encourage the neighborhood kids to join them. He printed flyers and went door to door, but with little luck in the beginning.
After a few more sessions, they noticed the neighborhood kids standing in their yards to watch before finally joining in.
"It was like they talked among themselves or something, and then by the third or fourth session it exploded," Abney said. "There were so many kids. There must've been 50 kids that showed up. I couldn't control them all. There were too many kids."
It grew from there, and eventually they put together a team to play a special game against a travel ball team called the Titans. They met one night under the lights at Perry Park and put on a show for the large crowd in attendance.
"I remember one of the moms from the other team said, 'This is great. Why are you doing this?' And I remember just saying, 'Look around. Look at all these people,'" Abney said.
Those are the memories he considers most meaningful, especially when he sees the lasting positive effects – like when one of his former Neighborhood Diamonds kids saw him four or five years later and yelled out to him, asking when they were getting the team back together.
The way Abney sees it, that impact is simply how he pays it forward from his own upbringing on the east side of Aiken.
He tagged along with the older kids for the neighborhood baseball games and pickup games at the Old Airport Road fields, and it was there that he was impacted by what he called a plethora of adults who looked after the kids.
They volunteered their time to organize the leagues and put together the teams and programs, coached the teams and drove the kids to the games, bought the equipment and even built the stadiums and concession stands. It may have been mostly thankless work, but they set an example for Abney and his contemporaries by passing down a gift for them to pass on.
"They expressed tough love," he said. "You had to meet certain standards and behavior and conduct and hustle, and it's just the way that it was. It was a different era. They made a really big impression on me, and I'm sure on a lot of young guys my age."
Baseball was unavoidable for Abney, whose uncles Harold and Dean Plunkett were among the boys at the first meeting called by City Recreation Director Henry Howard "Tot" Robinson in 1949 to organize youth baseball and softball in Aiken.
The list of influential figures is lengthy, but there's one name that is now also visibly connected to Abney's.
Henderson Johnson and Abney seemed to always be in opposing dugouts, the former as a coach and the latter as a player, but they were both assistant coaches under Ted Girardeau for a youth all-star team in the early 1980s. Abney took advantage of the opportunity to absorb what he could from Johnson, whose name is on the field at Aiken High.
Abney's name and jersey number were added to the outfield wall last March and it means a lot to him to have his name associated with Johnson but, as is often the case with Abney, there's additional layers to the story.
Right field has only been right field at Aiken High since 1970. Before that, home plate was located in what is now left field, and the Hornets' park wasn't in the greatest of shape – in fact, many opposing teams refused to play there because of the poor condition.
A new field was built in the current orientation by the Class of 1970, and their senior class president was Ronnie Abney – one of Richard's older brothers. So while the jersey was retired in Richard's honor, he feels the Abney nameplate represents far more.
"It's nice, but really it's not for me but for my whole family," he said. "Larry Abney played there. Ronnie Abney. Richard Abney. Roger Abney. Then my son, Matthew Abney. It's not just for me."
After graduating from Aiken High in 1975, Abney started working for the fire department before enrolling at USC Aiken and playing baseball there from 1977-80.
Abney was a two-time Most Valuable Player at USC Aiken and was a co-captain for two seasons, and in 2012 he was inducted into USCA's Athletic Hall of Fame. During his time there the program grew significantly, in more ways than one – by the time he left, they were a district championship contender and added dugouts and a scoreboard.
"It was interesting being a part of that whole evolution of that team from humble beginnings to the start of a very prestigious, nationally-known program," he said.
Abney didn't play for Tom Galardi but credits him with preparing the soil for USCA's seeds of success to be planted. He said the 1977 team, coached by Herb Marshall, had good players but not a lot of depth. Dr. Jim Kauffman came in the next year and got things moving in the right direction. Randy Warrick took over the following season, and from there the program took off.
The Pacers made the district playoffs in Abney's senior season and knocked off top-seeded Coastal Carolina – whose roster included future USCA and CCU coach Gary Gilmore – in the opening round.
"It was one of my favorite teams because we were just a bunch of renegades," he said. "We were just a scrapping bunch."
Keep in mind, he was also working for the fire department – where he started as a 17-year-old in 1975, following in the footsteps of older brothers Larry and Ronnie – and coaching youth baseball at the time. In fact, he had to hustle just to make the bus to Mercer the day before his first collegiate game because he had to respond to a house fire that morning on Pendleton Street.
"The fire was at, like, 6 or 7 in the morning," he said. "Cleaned up, got on the bus and went and played my first college baseball game."
There wasn't much free time back then – consider that he was USCA's MVP and Aiken County Fireman of the Year in 1978 – which is probably why Abney enjoys retired life so much now. He's quick to point out that all of those extra activities were only possible because of the leadership of Chief J. Carrol Busbee and Chief Charlie Cupp.
"Those guys allowed me to do those things," said Abney, who received the ADPS Distinguished Service Award in 2006 and was named Officer of the Year in '09. "It's another gift, and I keep talking about that. They allowed me to do this. They supported me to do this. They allowed me to coach all these little league teams. ... These things are life-changing. I could not have done these things that I've done without the support of the city of Aiken and the fire department/public safety department."
Abney approached Busbee with an idea one day. Abney had been around coaching little league ball for so long and noticed there hadn't been an Aiken Public Safety-sponsored team, so he offered to coach the team with Busbee's permission.
"Chief Busbee's style, his indelible style, he looks across the desk at me," Abney recalled. "He lets me talk, make my proposal, and then he looks and he says, 'I'm gonna let you do this. But if anything goes wrong, it's gonna be your fault.'"
That message, that little bit of wisdom from Busbee, inspired a pep talk Abney would give to the kids on the team about how important their conduct was because they were wearing that name on their jerseys – he wanted them to take pride in playing for Aiken Public Safety's team.
He didn't coach those teams – or Post 26, or Aiken High, or various youth basketball teams he was talked into coaching, or mini-course baseball and softball teams at Kennedy Middle that were all boys except in 2006 when it was almost entirely girls – for any publicity or notoriety. He recalls being asked why he coaches, why he does the things he does, and his answer fittingly credited those before him.
"I said, 'So you can do them,'" he said. "That's kind of that mantra of just passing on that tradition from one generation to the next. It's just been a continuum, really, and it's beyond me. It's before me, and it will be going on past me."