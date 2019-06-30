"In children's theater, you get to play everybody. You're a rabbit, you're a monster, you're an alien, you're a chicken, you're a goat, you're a princess."
Stacey Maxwell is the founder of Aiken-based Porkchop Productions, and said not only does the theatrical art form make an impact, it's fun to do.
Porkchop is spending the summer traveling around South Carolina and the Southeast sharing the story of Chicken Little and friends. The play is just one of 45 in Porkchop's repertoire, which they rotate every few years.
"I founded Porkchop in 1991 with a few friends of mine during my senior year of college," Maxwell said.
She moved away and moved back to Aiken; in 1995, the role became her full-time job. Laura Blanchette joined her that year; and six years ago, they added Dottie Allen.
Maxwell said when she was studying at Columbia College, there was a children's theater company in residency and she worked with them all through college.
"Like any other theater major, I had big dreams of going to auditions and going to New York and the whole broadway dream, but I discovered that bringing theater to children at a young age and introducing them to this art form makes such an impact – and not only that, it's fun to do."
Maxwell said there are messages included in each of the plays. She writes each of them, original adaptations or original shows, that are "fractured, twisted versions of the original with a little bit of a modern twist."
Along with performing at schools, libraries and camps, Porkchop also does school residencies, which Allen mostly heads up.
Maxwell said the response from children includes fan mail – "we'll get manila envelopes full of letters and drawings and pictures" – and they also will bring up kids to the stage to play a small part in the show.
"I remember, one time, we pulled a little boy up to do a part in one of the shows, and I think we had to dress him up like a dog," Maxwell said. While he was up there, the kids were going crazy over the boy's performance, and Maxwell noticed the teachers were crying.
"After the show, his teacher came up – crying – and said that this child was severely autistic and had never spoken in school but he would bark for us," Maxwell said.
Weeks later, she added, they heard from the school's teachers that the boy was now the star of the school and that the kids were so proud to see him do something they had never seen him do before, and to do it so well.
"That kind of thing has happened several times," Maxwell said. "And we also now, which is great, get adults coming – bringing their kids who saw our show when they were kids, and they can still quote lines back to us from the show they saw 18 years ago," Maxwell said.
Porkchop Productions is now adapting some of its work to today's technology.
Maxwell is looking at doing green screen videos and interactive videos with historical figures. Basically, a school can FaceTime with Amelia Earhart or Martha Washington, she said.
"We're starting to dip our toes into the world of technology," she said.
Maxwell said another rewarding part of sharing the arts is when they get the opportunity to go into more rural areas.
"… Because sometimes our audience, not only have the kids never seen a play, some of the parents have never seen a play either; and, to us, it's so important that they get a chance to experience live theater for what it is."