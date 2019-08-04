Pat Friday learned to fight – literally – for others in need when she was just old enough to start school.

That fight – standing up for a classmate who needed her help – led Friday to a dedicated life of service that she still lives today through volunteer work and community service with the Aiken Lions Club.

The memory of that incident still makes Friday emotional.

“I was walking to my first day of school – back then you walked as there were no school buses,” said Friday, who grew up on a dairy farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “I walked with all boys, which is what made me have tough skin at a very early age.”

Friday's classmate, Bobby Eckman, had polio and had recovered enough to walk that first day.

“This was before buildings had to be handicapped accessible. We had what seemed like 20 steps to the front door,” Friday said. “Well, the boys started pushing him down. He would go up a step or two, and then down he went.”

But being a self-proclaimed tom boy from the farm, Friday said “not on my watch.”

“My brand new dress and pantaloons to match were shredded by the time we got in the school door,” she said. “I spent my first day in the cloakroom being punished for fighting. My parents were sent a note, and I was punished at home. I was punished – I can almost come to tears – but I remember her saying this really does hurt me more than you because you did the right thing, Pat. From that day on, I've had something in my heart that just made me reach out to people who were in need.”

More than 70 years later, Friday is still fighting for people whenever she sees a need – and getting results.

Last spring on a tour of the Aiken Salvation Army's Red Shield Emergency Family Shelter on Park Avenue with the Lions, Friday saw a “beautiful but empty” men's dormitory.

Three days later, she gave the shelter's director a check for furnishings, having spearheaded a fundraising effort, and the dormitory re-opened after having been closed six months.

As part of the Lions Club's focus on vision and hearing health, Friday sorts donated eye glasses down at Hope Center in Graniteville. The Aiken Lions Club also participates quarterly in the Adopt-A-Highway program.

“That's a pet peeve,” Friday said. “It saddens me that we have such a beautiful state and more people do not take pride in it and appreciate how blessed we are in Aiken.”

For her service, Friday received the 2019 South Carolina Lion of the Year Award last spring. The Lions Club in South Carolina has more than 5,000 members.

Friday earned the title through her service and strong work ethic. Since becoming a Lion in 1995, Friday received is the S.C. Hall of Fame, Melvin Jones – the founder of Lions Club International - Fellowship and the S.C. Lions Vision Service Award, called the Dr. Franklin G. Mason Award.

She received three Lion of the Year Awards from the Aiken Mid-Day Lions, which she helped start as a charter member, and the Lion of the Year Award from the Aiken Lions Club.

A former district governor, she also received a Lions Club International Leadership Medal.

“I'm not one to sit around,” Friday said. “I don’t do this for recognition but because Lions is my passion and helping people in need.”

In 1981, Friday's husband, Gary, who worked for NUS, was transferred to Aiken from Pittsburgh, where Friday had a successful career in industrial sales. Friday was reluctant to leave her job and move South at first but soon found a new calling, volunteering as a Pink Lady at Aiken Regional Medical Centers and quickly becoming the auxiliary's vice president.

From there, Friday, working out of her home, became the executive director of the Mental Health Association of Aiken County, now Mental Health America of Aiken County, giving her an opportunity to help people with mental illnesses and reduce barriers to treatment and services.

Friday carried her experience to Fort Worth, where she and her husband moved to be closer to his family, becoming a volunteer coordinator for Mental Health America there.

After a brief stay in Tennessee, the couple returned to Aiken in 1992 – not reluctantly this time for Friday – which had become home.

Because of Friday's experience on volunteer committees, including suicide prevention and the Child Advocacy Center, Judy Inabinet with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties, asked Friday to join her agency and start a volunteer program for poor and mainly elderly people in those three counties.

She later worked for Carolina Orthopedics, which is now CMI, often helping people find ways to get assistance, whether it was money, home repairs or wheelchair ramps.

Her greatest success there, Friday said, was the help she received from the late John Elliott and David Jett.

“They would travel all over to help with ramps, plumbing – you name it – for the elderly and people in need,” Friday said.

Friday also worked in marketing and sales for the Kicks 99 and Lite 98 when the radio stations were in North Augusta. She retired as the office manager from Colon and Rectal Surgery in 2008.

But retirement might not be the right word.

Friday volunteers at the Salvation Army, Special Olympics and Mental Health America functions, especially Nurture Home, which assists single women and mothers who are homeless and often the victims of domestic violence.

She collects shampoo and other toiletries from hotels when she travels and donates them to the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Person and the Salvation Army's Red Shield Shelter for homeless men, women and families.

She chaired for two years and will chair again the Aiken Lions Club's annual golf tournament, the club's major fundraiser, and also chairs the Lion's Peace Poster art contest for school children.

When she has time to relax, Friday – who has two daughters, Beth and Patti; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren – sits by her pool or reads her Bible. A member of St. John's United Methodist Church, she attends the Friends of Faith Bible Study Group.

“They're like a support group for me,” she said.

When she considers her work ethic and commitment to service, Friday goes back to her roots on her family's farm in Pennsylvania.

“We were always helping our neighbors,” she said. “I remember as a young girl my father and mother taking in our neighbor who had a family of seven children. Their father would come home drunk and start beating his wife and the two oldest. I guess it was part of my upbringing to help those who can’t help themselves.”