The 2019 Palmetto Amateur, hosted by the Palmetto Golf Club, held it’s Players Dinner July 23 at the Green Boundary Club in Aiken. The Tournament, which features some of the top Amateur golfers in the nation ran from July 24-27 at the Golf Club.
The 2019 Palmetto Amateur, hosted by the Palmetto Golf Club, held it’s Players Dinner July 23 at the Green Boundary Club in Aiken. The Tournament, which features some of the top Amateur golfers in the nation ran from July 24-27 at the Golf Club.
Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.