An upcoming event at the Aiken County Historical Museum will give the community an opportunity to support underprivileged medical patients and local artists at the same time.
Aiken Helping Aiken is a new art show happening at the museum Saturday, Aug. 10. The art on display during the show will be for sale, and proceeds will be donated to the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County.
"We provide medical equipment for diabetes supplies, and we offer free services for treating people with chronic health conditions," said Melanie Herbold, the marketing communications specialist for the Community Medical Clinic. "We have a lot of medications we give them for free as well. We offer a lot of things."
Because of the center's efforts, people who are low-income in Aiken County – whether their situation is temporary or long-term – can afford medical care they would otherwise not be able to afford.
As the price of some medications, such as insulin for diabetics, has skyrocketed over the past few years, the center provides a critical service to those in need in Aiken County.
Donations help the center maintain its operations and services.
"We’re very frugal," Herbold said. "We make a dollar provide like, $26 of services."
Herbold said there is "absolutely" a need for healthcare assistance in Aiken County, from people who live in poverty to those who recently lost their jobs.
The Aiken Helping Aiken art show and sale, in addition to raising funds for the center, also will help give local artists exposure in the community.
Herbold came up with the idea for the event because she herself is an artist. Five of her photos will be included in the collection.
"We are getting a lot of donated art and pictures from local artists and photographers," Herbold said. "We have around 50 pieces that are going to be displayed at the art show at the museum."
If residents are able to donate any pieces of artwork for the show, they can contact the center by calling 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
The event will feature light refreshments, and there also will be a photo coloring contest for children at the event. The winner will receive a gift card to either Flannigan's Ice Cream or Pelican's Snoballs.
Admission will be free to attend the Aiken Helping Aiken art show.
The show will be held at the Aiken County Historical Museum, located at 433 Newberry St. S.W., from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.