The Omicron Tau Lambda Leadership Institute Inc. of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity held the 13th annual MLK Drum Major Unity Award Breakfast on Jan 18. The breakfast not only serves as an opportunity for the Aiken community to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also to honor an individual in the community for carrying on King's mission of service within the community. Tim Behling was honored with this year's MLK Drum Major Award for developing community outreach programs and initiatives through SUCCESSTEAM and extracurricular volunteerism. The fraternity also recognized the recipients of its scholarship program.
— Story by Matthew Enfinger, photos by Cindy Kubovic