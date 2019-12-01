The Aiken Standard's second Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market was held Nov. 21 at Newberry Hall in downtown. Hundreds of people and nearly 50 vendors from throughout Aiken County and the region were in attendance.
Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.