Mimi Inman is used to being out of breath.

As a young child, she stayed busy by engaging in tap, ballet and jazz dancing – just about anything to keep herself moving and active.

During her days at Aiken High, she joined her school’s cross country team on a friend’s suggestion. By the end of her race, she developed her first case of "runner’s high," and stuck with the sport, driven by the thought of being in the best shape of her life and maintaining her new friendships.

“I felt unbelievable,” Inman recalled. “I had all this adrenaline, this runner’s high, I was so proud of myself for accomplishing that. So I kept doing it, and I kept improving and getting faster. When I got faster, I felt like I could accomplish anything.”

In her junior year, she became a co-captain for her track and field team, sparking her leadership skills.

"Doing that process taught me how to be a great leader," Inman said. "That experience, on top of everything else I’ve learned, has taught me the importance of being there for others."

Before the end of her senior year, Inman earned her place as one of the cross country team's finest runners, with a time of 21:56 at the Class AAAA state championship meet in 2018.

The best of Mimi Inman • Date and place of birth: May 19, 1998 in Aiken

She kept running right into her freshman year at USC Aiken, where she began majoring in business management and picked up running for the college's track and field program. Her original plan was to attend USCA for only one semester just to get her feet on the ground. However, the college grew on her quickly, and she decided not to move.

She continued to run back and forth to classes, clubs, and track and field throughout her first year, and placed multiple times in multiple races. She even pivoted back to her high school track course to lead and motivate the new runners as an volunteer assistant coach, an opportunity where she learned how to better motivate others and become an even better leader.

However, at the end of Inman’s second semester, USCA cut the track program, leaving the athlete skidding to a stop.

With her competitive running career on hold, "another door opened," Inman said, and she chose to jump into a new “sport” by joining USC Aiken’s Phi Mu Delta sorority, and is still sticking with it even though the track and field program picked back up in Fall 2019.

Though the track has called out to Inman, she no longer had time to engage in the sport due to her new obligations and class schedule, though she now takes personal runs to stay in shape.

"Ever since the program was discontinued, I didn’t have the time to keep up with it," Mimi said. "I’ve missed that part of my life so much."

Inman was formerly Phi Mu Delta’s sisterhood development chairman in December 2018, and is currently the organization’s NPC delegate for its executive committee.

The philanthropy work Inman works on through her sorority has given a new kind of “runner’s high,” one that only continued to rise when she began a two-month long internship with the United Way of Aiken, a nonprofit organization that works with almost 1,200 local United Way offices throughout the country in a coalition of charitable organizations to pool efforts in fundraising and support.

Through the internship, Inman was able to polish the business aspects of her sorority position and personal career goals through working with the organization's planning committee and marketing department. Inman even had a hand with planning Aiken's Monster Mash, Family Day and the annual Women’s Leadership Inspiration Tea.

However, the internship also changed her personal outlook on life.

Inman had the opportunity to work with several organizations through United Way, including ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving) and the Salvation Army.

On one occasion she was able pass out canned goods to the community while also promoting United Way, an experience that shaped her worldview.

"It wasn’t just about getting experience anymore, but about building my skills and meeting other people and helping those in need," Inman said. "Helping out community and being there for others, putting smiles on someone else’s face and knowing that we can make an impact in their lives, that felt good. I want to be able to help people like that for as long as I can."

While the "runner's high" of helping others gave Inman an unimaginable adrenaline rush, there was still a layer of stress and anxiety just under the surface of her steady exterior.

On top of her twice-a-week internship, Inman handles a full-time class schedule, sorority obligations, a part-time babysitting job plus another side job looking out for a neighbor's dogs, and finally personal obligations with her friends and family. If she's lucky, her head will hit the pillow by 11 o'clock each night.

The hardest part of having such a packed scheduled, Inman said, is trying to prioritize and remember that school comes first.

"I get really stressed or overwhelmed whenever I have so much on my plate all at once," Inman said. "With having to juggle all these priorities, my biggest fear is that I’ll get behind in my classes, and that I won’t pass them."

However, Inman has also learned how to prioritize her schedule and ask for help whenever she can.

"I try to get others to help and to get the hard stuff out of the way first," Inman said. "I always try to get my assignments done before anything else so I don’t have to stress out about them. At the end of the day, I know I’m going to give it my best."

Homework and classwork, of course, takes top priority, then her sorority obligations and work responsibilities. With her internship having ended in early January, she's currently looking for another part-time job to take its place.

Though rare, Inman manages to get all her obligations finished in a timely manner and allow herself well-earned down time, which includes taking a much-needed run.

"I love to pick up a run during the weekend or when my schedule allows it, but I probably won’t pick it up again on a team atmosphere, though I do like to look out for road races like the United Run 5K," Inman said.

During her downtime, Inman doesn't mind slowing down enough to spend time with her sorority sisters or family, and even her boyfriend, even if it is just for a movie or a study date at the library.

She also takes the time to properly plan out her future. Inman is on course to graduate by May 2021 and would like to be an event planner for a corporate organization or a small business. Her recent internship has also inspired her to return to United Way sometime in the future.

"My biggest 'adrenaline high' right now is helping others," Inman said. "Not everyone has it the same in life. I'm very fortunate that I get to do things like go to college. I always look to United Way for inspiration now. It helped me because I knew I was doing a good thing for others."

Inman has ultimately learned that the best way to achieve her goals is to always keep her sights on what is most important and to plan as much as possible.

"In the past year, I’ve really learned how to juggle everything," Inman said. "I was really stressed in high school because I would leave things until the last minute, but I’ve learned better now."