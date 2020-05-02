A coach is always looking for improvement.

That progression may be a running leap forward or toes gently inching ahead, all depending on any variety of situational factors. However it happens, it's the improvement that counts.

Mike Epps plotted points all along that continuum throughout his years of coaching football and basketball at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School, and he's doing more of the same these days as coach of the Special Olympics Area 15 Hoopers basketball team.

The finer details are a bit different than they were before, which maybe makes those breakthroughs even sweeter now.

"Each one of my kids – I keep saying kids, but they're adults, too. I've got one that's as old as I am," he said with a laugh. "Each one of my players, I know where they are, skill-wise, so to see them do that extra little thing – it may be we took three steps and we were doing real good in those three steps but we had to stop. You say, 'That doesn't sound like much,' but with my players, for some of them that's a big thing.

"It's non-stop stuff like that. I've got one kid that, when he's on, he can out-shoot anybody from 3-point land. The hardest thing I've had to teach him is that after his third shot, if it's not there, start driving. He can drive, too. He just likes that 3-pointer. That's what he sees on TV, you know?"

The best of Mike Epps Favorite movie: I like the Marvel Thor movies.

It's a position that surely must include daily challenges and potential frustration, but it's beyond clear from talking with Epps that the rewards from helping those with special needs – like his daughter Carrie – are far greater.

"It's probably one of the most fun things I've ever done, so it wasn't a real hard transition [from coaching middle school] for me," he said. "The parents are great. A lot of them sit up in the bleachers during practice. That kid that may have made the first basket on a 10-foot goal, he'd been trying for three months, the whole stands start clapping and cheering for him. You have to walk out of something like that just on cloud nine. It's just amazingly fun."

Coaching the Area 15 Hoopers is a relatively new development for Epps, but his involvement with Special Olympics stretches back to his college days. The seeds were planted while he was pursing a physical education degree from USC Aiken, following his graduation from St. Angela Academy in 1982, and took an adapted physical education course in which the programming is adapted to be appropriate for a person with a disability.

The example Epps gave was of a kid in a wheelchair who became the No. 1 receiver in their indoor football games – as long as the quarterback could hit one of the larger wheels, it counted as a catch.

"So they would always pick the kid in the wheelchair first," he laughed. "They would run him down and park him in the end zone. Everyone would forget about him and then ... touchdown."

Experiences like that were impactful in how Epps approaches physical education at LBC, where he's taught for more than 20 years. He helped plan a Project Unify event back in 2013 at LBC, a statewide inclusion program that brought together middle- and high-school students throughout Aiken County and paired together special needs students with buddies and mentors from other schools.

"I've always enjoyed P.E. My philosophy is I want everybody to enjoy it," he said. "That's because if you enjoy it, then you're more likely to get out and do something on your own which is gonna benefit your health. If a kid's sitting in a wheelchair on the sideline, he's not getting to enjoy."

That means doing "just whatever" to make that experience enjoyable for Epps, who also teaches health and health science at LBC. The school was the only one with a P.E. opening locally after a foray into the business world following four years of teaching at A.L. Corbett, so he figured it would at least be a foot in the door – he loved it and hasn't left.

There's a similar love for helping out with the Special Olympics Spring Games, something Epps has enjoyed since the start. Coaching the Area 15 Hoopers became an opportunity for increased involvement once Carrie turned 21 and couldn't go to school anymore, so coaching at LBC just didn't fit into his schedule anymore.

The improvement has been practically non-stop ever since. Now the Area 15 Hoopers are playing unified – combining regular-ed and special-ed athletes – three-on-three and five-on-five games, even seven-on-seven sometimes just to get everybody out there on the floor together.

"We'd get out there every Tuesday and just have fun. It's a great time," Epps said. "We're not necessarily running plays or stuff like that. We start out with drills, you know, dribbling and passing. Then we work on different shooting."

Aiken's First Baptist Church has emerged as a nurturing home for the team, with participants coming from all over Aiken County. The centralized location is a plus, and it doesn't hurt that First Baptist is the church Epps attends.

In fact, a humorous inquiry by Epps eventually turned into having those weekly Tuesday practices in First Baptist's gym.

He was running a basketball camp for elementary school kids at the church back in August, right before the school year started, when he walked into the church office and jokingly asked to reserve the gym from 6-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday through July. He laughed, and then went on about his business.

His phone rang the next day, and he was told that the gym was booked for the Area 15 Hoopers.

The practices sound hectic – especially when they get out there and run seven-on-seven, or like one Tuesday night when a travel ball team came to play – but the way Epps describes it is a coach's dream. The players at a higher skill level worry about winning, of course, but not to the point that they don't pass the ball to the other players who haven't gotten the chance to put up a shot in a while.

"It's just wonderful, all around," he said.

None of it would be possible without help and Epps is quick to credit others who lend a hand, like Byron Jennings and Bob St. John at First Baptist – "They come in and help, and they are just as invested as I am," he said.

He does the same when asked about a recent honor he received: the Special Olympics South Carolina Champion Award for 2020.

"I just received an award for, I guess, all that I do. It's not just me," he said. "I mean, you come to any of the practices and see the people that help me out and everything. It's just magical."

The support from Area 15 is crucial, too. Epps said he's never been turned down for anything he's asked for – if he wants nice uniforms for his players, he's told to go order them. He admitted he's supposed to sell Area 15 Hoopers T-shirts, but everywhere he goes he can't help but give them away.

Those shirts and jerseys pop up frequently at USCA basketball games, where the Area 15 Hoopers are regular contributors who help take tickets or mop the hardwood during breaks in the action. Epps can tell how much his athletes love that involvement, especially when they get the chance to hoist a few jumpers during halftime under the bright lights inside a college arena.

"Oh, they loved it. Loved it," he said, adding that he's looking forward to the relationship with USCA growing in the future. "... What was so funny, they'd get better cheers than the team some time. They loved it. Oh, they live for that, now."

Spring programming and a basketball tournament at the Convocation Center were thrown off track by the coronavirus pandemic, and Epps is feeling the sting as the time away from his hoopers jumps from one page of the calendar to the next.

"We were the first ones that got all of our activities canceled, and we'll probably be the last ones to get back," he said. "That's because that population could be susceptible to the virus. You don't want to take chances with anybody. I understand it, but I hate it. I miss the kids."

There's no shortage of plans in the works for when they get back, starting with powerlifting. Epps became certified to coach right before the pandemic, and he's itching to get it started – plus flag football and bocce to go along with well-represented bowling and swim teams.

Oh, and equestrian – he thinks that may be Carrie's favorite.

Epps has big ideas for the future and doesn't mind starting new programs, but he's well aware that it will take some additional help to take over those programs once they're up and running – he can't coach everything, after all.

That's a fairly new problem to have in the world of sports for those with special needs. He can remember back a couple of decades when that type of interaction was very much a do-it-yourself endeavor. Now the opportunities are so plentiful, Epps finds some of his better basketball players are more interested in karate or equestrian.

"When I was growing up, really there wasn't much more other than if somebody's parent wanted to get involved because of their kid," he said. "My daughter doesn't really like basketball, so if my wife's here she'll stay home. We've got a swim team, and we're gonna start a few things up. We have partnered with USC Aiken, and it was really a great situation. I'm excited about next year."

That's improvement, the type of thing coaches like Epps crave.