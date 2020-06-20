June is Men's Health Month, and sometimes the biggest improvements in health can start with the smallest changes.
According to research, men, on average, are expected to live five years less than women. Men have higher mortality rates for nine out of the 10 most common causes of death than women do, and they are more likely to be uninsured.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American men, according to Men's Health Network. The second most-common cause of death in men is cancer, with skin cancers and prostate cancer being the most common in American men.
The American Cancer Society recommends men talk with their doctors about prostate cancer screening at: age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years; age 45 for men at high risk of developing prostate cancer. This includes African Americans and men who have a first-degree relative (father or brother) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age (younger than age 65); and age 40 for men at even higher risk (those with more than one first-degree relative who had prostate cancer at an early age).
Many of the top 10 common causes of death in men, such as heart disease, can be managed by exercise. The American Heart Association credits exercise with being the No. 1 factor in improving heart health.
Brent Eno, head trainer and owner of CrossFit Aiken, believes easing into any exercise routine needs to start with small changes. This is especially true due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he said has caused many people, including some he trains, to get knocked out of their daily workout routines.
"As far as injuries go, the one thing I see is over-use injuries, because a lot of people – when they start a routine – they tend to dive right in right off the bat, and you can't do that," Eno said. "In the military, there's this thing that we do called crawl, walk, run."
The "crawl" part of the routine, Eno said, involves starting off "very slow" and building up a daily routine. Walk involves "upping the reps" of exercises and the distance of walks and jogs.
Running, he said, is when you have built up enough endurance to throw yourself completely into your workout.
"It's a good mentality to have, especially if you're going straight from the couch and having not done much at all," Eno said.
For people who may want to avoid a gym due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, Eno said doing physical exercises at home, like push-ups or burpees or going for a run at Odell Weeks or Citizens Park for half an hour, should work just fine.
He also said the "biggest thing" men can do to improve their diet is to cut out liquid sugar.
"... When you eat that sugar, especially liquid sugar, there's no buffer," Eno said. "It goes straight into your blood stream as insulin, and then your body produces more insulin."
Too much sugar can contribute to obesity, inflammation, and a host of other problems detrimental to health.
Research has also shown that some Americans are experiencing higher rates of anxiety and depression. Some of this stems from ongoing issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, which has lead to layoffs, quarantines and isolation, and disruption of daily routines – all of which are factors that can contribute to stress and declining mental health.
According to the American Heart Association, studies involving male patients showed that a positive attitude could improve health, and that patients with positive attitudes were more likely to exercise and live longer.
Eno said exercise can help improve mental health and wellbeing.
"Studies have shown that exercise releases endorphins into your body, and it's a known fact that those neurotransmitters make you feel better," Eno said.