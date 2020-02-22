Every member of the chapter has personal experience with heart trouble, he noted.
"I always tell folks being a heart patient is like being a Marine. Once you're a Marine, you're always a Marine," Huff said. "Everybody that's a member of Mended Hearts is either a heart patient or a caregiver of a heart patient. In other words, we have some spouses who ... take care of their loved one. We have a number of husband-and-wife teams in our chapter."
Huff speaks from experience and describes himself as a member of "the zipper club," meaning that he has undergone major heart surgery. He shares some of his lessons with the heart patients of today, in keeping with the Mended Hearts mission.
"The idea is, if we can make it, you can make it; and we just want to let people know that this is just an event, and given the right attitude and following doctor's orders, you can have a long, productive, healthy opportunity at life," he said.
"They support and encourage thousands and thousands of people here in the Aiken area," said Melanie Wofford, vice president of the Aiken Women's Heart Board. "They support patients, and they work with the hospital and they support caregivers, which is often a very tough job; and they don't forget about the families, as well. It takes many, many hands working together in a community to affect cardiovascular disease. It takes lots of people raising money, lots of people in education, lots of people supporting ... There's a lot of different areas, and it takes many arms and legs to do this work, and they're a very, very valuable part of that."
Making similar comments was Thayer McGahee, dean of the USC Aiken School of Nursing, which is one of the organizations heavily supported by the local Mended Hearts.
"I really think they're quite a unique group. Their primary mission, of course, is to serve the patients at the hospital who are undergoing surgery and are currently experiencing things that their members have already gone through, so they're there to help guide them through that; but, in addition, they have an even broader vision, which I think is unique."
She added, "They work to support the next generation of health care providers, and so by working hard on their fundraising activities, their golf tournament, they ... give money back to the universities that are educating health care professionals."
At USCA, the Mended Hearts group has helped bankroll a variety of equipment, particularly the items in the nursing school's simulation lab, where students are able to have hands-on experience without having to deal directly with a patient. Similar efforts are made on behalf of Aiken Technical College.
One of the group's longtime members is Aiken resident Melvin Sires, who is retired from a career as a nuclear engineer at the Savannah River Site. He underwent heart surgery in 1999, with five bypasses as part of the mix, and rebounded to the point where he is now – at age 86 – a visitor at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Over the decades, Sires became familiar with University Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Centers, and has learned plenty about himself and heart disease. He shares from that experience, including lessons about diet and exercise, with regular visits at the USCA Wellness Center as part of the package.
"You see smiles on their faces," he said, referring to some of the patients whom he visits. "That's encouraging. They really seem to appreciate what we do, and I think I get more out of it than they do. They really feel good when it's all over. You feel like you've done something. It's great to be alive and help others."
One of the fundamental rules for Mended Hearts volunteers, in terms of hospital visitation, is not to give medical advice.
"We encourage people to learn as much as they can about their heart conditions ... because the more you know, the better off you are," he said.
The chapter, which was organized in the summer of 2001, has visited about 26,000 patients over the years. Some patients get multiple visits, as their situations may allow, so the total number of patient visits is upward of 47,000.
The chapter also has made almost 6,000 visits to families over the years, offering encouragement to those who are on track to help a family member bounce back from major heart trouble.
"There can't be enough volunteer organizations working to fight the No. 1 killer of men and women in the United States and right here in South Carolina," Wofford said. The Mended Hearts volunteers "have a very unique place in the fight against cardiovascular disease, and I know that they're very much supported by all of our heart surgeons and doctors in the Aiken area, as well," she added.
"I think Mended Hearts does a terrific job in getting their mission out through their support groups, and the work they do in the community, and the donations they themselves make to the hospitals, nursing schools, and other areas where they can be of financial assistance."
The national organization dates back to 1951, having begun in Boston at what is now known as Brigham and Women's Hospital. South Carolina is home to 10 of the 276 Mended Hearts chapters in the United States, and Mexico and Canada also have one chapter each.