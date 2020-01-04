Mark Vanderslice started to feel chills.
It wasn't because it was a drizzly Tuesday in December – he was safe from the cold inside his office at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, a spot in the building he's occupied for nearly four and a half years.
No, the goosebumps on his skin formed when he started thinking about the rewards of building a four-year bond with his players as head coach of USCA's men's basketball program.
"There's something genuine and sincere about the ownership in a relationship that comes naturally within four years," said Vanderslice, who has head-coaching experience at two- and four-year institutions and has experienced the good and bad in each. "... When it comes to just the young man who has been here for four years, he does have the deep ownership; and there is a deeper and wider connection with that individual that you don't necessarily get at any other stop.
"That's something I've been very fond of here with the first class becoming seniors. This is the first class that I've had for four years. They're young men that you're gonna stay in contact with forever, or at least you hope so. You hope you've been able to leave a mark with them on a personal level and a deeper connection on a lasting level than just basketball. I think that presents itself with somebody that's been here for four years that I've really grown to like."
Vanderslice's sentiment applies to seniors Faison Brock, Robert Hill and Kyle Tackeberry, players Vanderslice brought aboard as freshmen in his second year with the Pacers, but it certainly could also relate to his own connection with the university and Aiken community.
He's 14 games into year five with the Pacers, and he has felt a mutual enthusiasm between his family and Aiken after filling a position previously held by the popular Vince Alexander.
Vanderslice's wife, Jennifer, and daughters, Scottlynn and Dylan, are extensions of him, and he is of them. When they're happy he's happy, and vice versa.
"I couldn't be gracious and appreciative enough of the people in the community that have really embraced us," he said. "... It's fun to go into a cute, quaint community where you know people, they know you, and it's more than just an acquaintance. It's a relationship that lasts, and I feel like that's what we've been able to build here in the last five years when it comes to the community and the people in it."
The quality of life in Aiken for his then-family of three was half of the draw for Vanderslice, who had spent the previous five seasons guiding a juggernaut at two-year Louisburg College about 140 miles east of his native Salisbury, North Carolina.
The other half was the challenge. Alexander departed for Saint Leo after leading the Pacers to two Elite Eights and a Final Four while winning a program-record 196 games over 10 seasons. Those were big shoes to fill, and Vanderslice was ready to step into them after outgrowing the pair at Louisburg.
"I had done everything as a coach as I possibly could at the previous stop," he explained. "We went 152-20. I felt like we broke pretty much every record, and I said, 'Hey, you know, I'm ready for a new challenge.' I wanted to go somewhere that basketball was really important. It was at the previous stop, but I wanted to make sure that was part of the equation on where I went next.
"It's interesting because you come in behind a coach that was pretty successful. Your culture's not good or bad compared to the previous, it's just different. You're able to leave your mark and your staple with guys and a staff and a city that's just unique. You can't compare yourself to anybody else. You've just got to be you."
One big source of pride for Vanderslice is the program's stance on community service.
The Pacers have partnered with the Center for Innovative Learning at Pinecrest, the alternative school serving Aiken County, and they've taken an approach of visibility rather than stopping by seasonally. A pair of players will visit once a week and mentor kids at the school – while it may only seem to an individual player that he's going once or twice a semester, it shows the kids at Pinecrest that the Pacers are there for them every week.
They've gotten to know the teachers and students at Pinecrest, and they've seen them at their games. Vanderslice occasionally is approached in public by parents who tell him they really appreciate something his players have done or said at the school – that lasting effect within families is especially rewarding.
Family is key for Vanderslice, one of an estimated two dozen grandchildren on his father Mark's side – "It might be 22 – I've got to count, but there's a lot of us," he said with a laugh.
As the oldest, a lot of energy was invested in Vanderslice until his younger brother was born.
"He took all my glory, you know what I mean? He was the new guy in town," he joked. "I had a good run for four years."
Basketball was unavoidable during his upbringing. He grew up around players and coaches, so that was a built-in topic of conversation and connection. His aunt, Stephanie Gaitley, is the head women's coach at Fordham and is a Philadelphia Big Five Hall of Famer who played at Villanova. His uncle, Bruce Lefkowitz, is a Hall of Famer at the University of Pennsylvania who led the Quakers in rebounding all four years he played. Another aunt played at Fairleigh Dickinson.
And then, of course, Mark Jr. played a little, too.
Basketball and baseball were his two favorite sports, and he started focusing solely on hoops sometime in middle school. Around that time, he knew that he wanted to become a college coach once his playing career ended.
He was an all-county and all-region honoree at North Carolina's West Rowan High School, and he helped the boys' basketball team win its first state championship in program history as a senior in 1997 at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill. To make history there, on the same floor Vince Carter, Antawn Jamison and Shammond Williams were running as Tar Heels, is something he'll always remember – and so is the hug he got from his dad after the win.
From there he went to UNC Asheville and walked onto the men's basketball team rather than accepting offers to play for Division II programs. He knew he wanted to coach, and he felt the best route to get there was to go play for somebody he could learn from and build connections and network with – that was Asheville's Eddie Biedenbach.
Vanderslice was able to latch on as a coach at UNC Asheville, serving as Head of Basketball Operations before a nomadic decade that included assistant coaching positions at Division III Heidelberg (Ohio), Toledo and Furman before winding up a head coach at Louisburg.
One small thing Vanderslice took from Biedenbach was how good of a storyteller he was on the team bus during road trips. That was something to look forward to, having fun and laughing while listening to those stories. Vanderslice noticed what kind of impression that made of him at that age, how Biedenbach took that time seriously on the bus and at team meals, and he soaked it up like a sponge. Now, he wants to make sure he makes a similar impression on his players and staff.
Vanderslice remembers his dad, who had a background in business as a salesman, always having a box full of tapes about positive learning and positive experiences. That had a lasting impact during his childhood, as it taught him to believe in himself and take advantage of the opportunities in front of him.
"I was fortunate to have a family, a mom and dad, that really promoted positivity and really promoted short- and long-term goals," he said. "At the age of sixth-grade, seventh-grade, eighth-grade, not too many kids at that age were listening to audio cassettes of Zig Ziglar and Norman Vincent Peale, you know, two old-school positive motivational speakers."
Surely some of that came in handy during the summers around fourth, fifth and sixth grade. Every other week they'd take the family's blue Oldsmobile station wagon to Krispy Kreme to buy 50 or 75 dozen doughnuts. Then it was off to the local neighborhoods, where the salesman would watch his son go door to door trying to sell them all.
"I heard every type of 'No' you could possibly hear, but I heard a lot of 'Yes'es', as well," he said. "He just wanted me to learn the value of hearing the word 'No,' that you're not always gonna get what you want. But you've got to learn how to live and deal with different types of people and personalities."
Vanderslice has plenty of experience with that – one side of the family is a smaller, take-your-hat-off-at-the-table, there's-room-for-everyone Southern Baptist group; the other side is a large and fast-paced collection of northern Catholics, whose holiday meals were a buffet-style free-for-all. Just hope there's seconds.
"I'm very fortunate, because you're not so narrow-minded to think that your way is the only way," he said. "You learn that there are a lot of different types of people that do things the right way – they just have different personalities. ... You get a feel just for how people tick, and literally the hot buttons. I could interact with one set of family, and I could touch a hot button that you wouldn't get with somebody else."
Now that applies to coaching for Vanderslice, who relishes the chance to get to know his players beyond the 94 feet of hardwood. There's a bond that forms when each has the chance to know the other's story, which he knows is something a lot of people don't get to experience.
These days, the emphasis for Vanderslice is on the platform rather than the identity. Yes, wins and losses are how coaches are measured in the eyes of many fans and employers, but he feels it's more important to use his platform to teach the right lessons and set the right example for his players as they make those deeper, wider connections during their years at USCA.
"There are wins and losses in life after the game and after the ball goes flat," Vanderslice said. "That's what I want to preach to our guys, and I want those guys to be leaders of men, not just leaders on the basketball court. That's important."