The rows and rows of plaques on the wood-paneled walls of Mack Henry Holland's home study tell the story of his service to his community, state and country.
One is from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. In 2005, the NAACP honored Holland with a certificate of Life Membership – the "Paid Up for Life” award.
Several are from the American Legion Department of South Carolina. In 2002 and 2004, the Legion named Holland the Post Commander of the Year as the commander of Post 212 on Hampton Avenue. In 2008, the American Legion recognized Holland as the Post Commander of the Year for South Carolina.
In 2015, Holland received the American Legion's highest state honor, the E. Roy Stone Jr. Legionnaire of the Year Award.
But what might be Holland's greatest honor is not on the wall in his study but on a street sign in Generations Park in north Aiken.
In July 2018, during the park's opening ceremony, the road leading into Aiken's newest recreation area was named for Holland: Mack Henry Holland Drive – a permanent and public reminder of his vast service. At the event, Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs read a proclamation dedicated to Holland “in honor of his selfless service to his country and his community.”
Holland said the honor was a surprise.
“I was proud,” he said. “All these awards I've got, I didn't know anything about them. I was just doing my job.”
Holland, who will be 78 in June, was born in Bamberg County in 1942. His father, the late Leroy Holland, was a “railroad man,” his son said. Holland moved to Aiken when he was 3 and his dad's job relocated the family here. His mother is the late Dessie Mae Holland Hicks.
Holland grew up in the Toole Hill neighborhood in northwest Aiken.
As a teenager after school, he delivered newspapers for the then “Aiken Standard and Review,” then an afternoon paper and, when he was 13, won a new bicycle in 1955 for adding the most new customers to his route during a subscription contest. A picture of Holland with the bicycle in front of the newspaper's former office on Richland Avenue in downtown Aiken appeared in the paper.
After graduating from Martha Schofield High School in 1961, Holland served three years in the U.S. Army as an infantryman with the 24th Division in Germany. He was in Germany during the Berlin Crisis, when the Soviet Union demanded the withdrawal of all armed forces from Berlin, including the Western armed forces in West Berlin. The conflict led to the erection of the Berlin Wall, a symbol of the Cold War, which divided the city.
After returning to Aiken, Holland joined the U.S. Army Reserves.
“They told us we could get four day's pay for two day's work,” Holland said.
He remained in the Reserves until 1995.
While serving in the Reserves, Holland worked at Kimberly-Clark and went to Aiken Technical College on the GI Bill. When the then-Savannah River Plant offered him a job in 1974, he took it. He met his wife, Brenda W. Holland, there.
“That was the best job in the area. I jumped on that and stayed 30 years,” Holland said.
In September 1990 when President George H.W. Bush called up the Reserves for Operation Desert Shield, Holland's unit, the 450th Ordnance Company, an ammunitions company based on Whiskey Road in Aiken, left for Saudi Arabia, where they stayed just short of a year.
“I was a platoon sergeant. Our job was to unload ships and send ammunition – all kinds of ammunition – out all over the country on the way toward Kuwait,” Holland said. “We worked 24 hours a day.”
“We were one of the first to get over there and one of the last ones to leave,” Holland continued. “We saw them come, and we saw them go. We had to go back in after it was over to pick up the ammunition.”
Another plaque on Holland's wall is from two of his children, Mack Jr. and Cynthia, and is inscribed “with love” as follows: “To Our Dad, who served in Desert Shield, We Are Very Proud of You.”
Locally, Holland's service has had a wide reach.
A trustee at Second Baptist Church, Holland was raised in the church on Hampton Avenue and has been a lifelong member since his family moved to Aiken.
Working with his mentor, Richard Johnson Jr., Holland volunteered at the VA Hospital in Augusta, serving coffee to veterans.
For the local NAACP, Holland sat on the advisory board and advised veterans, especially older veterans from World War II, about services available for them, including discounted prescription prices.
Holland has worked as a poll manager for elections in Aiken County for more than 35 years and recently received an award for that service.
In 2019, Holland received the 2019 Richard Johnson Jr. Award for his service to the Aiken County Democratic Party.
Holland also volunteers at Pine Lawn Cemetery on Hampton Avenue, which his brother, James Holland, oversees. He's often there cutting the grass. Established by the City of Aiken in 1852, the cemetery was the only burial ground for African Americans in Aiken until the mid-20th century.
“I say I do more now than when I was working because I had to work 40 hours,” said Holland, who is retired from SRS and the Army.
Holland and his wife have four children, Mack Henry Holland Jr., Cynthia Holland, Michael Carolina and Kimberly B. Holland; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He has three sisters, Delores Stewart, Gloria Curry and Brenda H. Lloyd; and a brother, James H. Holland.
All of his family, except Mack Henry Holland Jr., who lives in Augusta, reside in Aiken County, making it easy for gatherings during holiday and family celebrations.
Although Holland's walls are crowded with awards and honors, Holland said he “never sought accolades.”
“I do what I'm supposed to, and I go above and beyond,” Holland said. “Anything you believe in, you fight for it. I believe in what I believe in; I support it; and I go above and beyond. Whatever I'm in, I'm going to go all out and do my best for the cause.”