The CSRA Parkinson Support Group, serving both sides of the Savannah River, is largely on hold this month, as another disease is disrupting lives around the world, but boosters are eagerly awaiting the chance to get back in gear, once the coronavirus is less of a threat in daily life.
Among the group's Aiken-based members are Kitty and Malcom Philips, a retired Army couple in which the husband has Parkinson's. April is Parkinson's disease awareness month, and Kitty described the group's purpose as "education, support and camaraderie."
She added, "Facing a long-term, impossibly chronic, debilitating disease is a difficult thing for one person to manage. We are a group that has caregivers and people with Parkinson's, and we meet together and discuss the issues of the day and how everybody is coping with it."
The result is "a good organization, and they're trying really hard," she added, noting that the group focuses partially on people who are newcomers to the challenge, in terms of providing information about local and national resources that are available for use on the road ahead.
A theme that she and her husband both said they appreciate is to "live life well today," in terms of dealing with the disease – not dwelling on the past and not being swallowed up by challenges lying ahead.
The disease, as described by the Mayo Clinic, is "a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement." The summary also notes, "Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement."
Malcolm noted, "We get calls from people in other states ... and people that have relatives in Florida that have Parkinson's disease come to our meetings at times. It's really odd, how God has used this in a way that glorifies him but helps others. We don't understand it all, but we're just trying to be obedient, and likely failing most of the time."
Group meetings, under normal circumstances, are held in Aiken on the first Thursday of the month, at Millbrook Baptist Church; and in Augusta on the fourth Tuesday of the month, at St. John's Towers. The board, however, issued an announcement regarding the March and April meetings after the recent spread of the coronavirus: "Our meetings will resume when it is again safe to gather. In the meantime, please be extra cautious and follow the guidelines for protecting yourself."
Kitty said a typical meeting at the Millbrook site will draw 20 to 25 people, and members note who is there and who's not, and will check on those who are absent, possibly to offer encouragement.
She added, "We've met an enormous amount of interesting people through this group – very interesting people, and ... I admire them greatly for what they've been through, and what they're doing and how they're managing with Parkinson's and they're an inspiration."
Tambra Wilkerson, a certified personal trainer who lives in Evans, Georgia, is the group's current president, and has Beech Island on her agenda every week, as she has transformed a former hardware store, at 257 Beech Island Ave., into a gymnasium.
The gym was established in October 2018, as Day One Fitness, and is now is a haven for people dealing not only with Parkinson's disease but also with Alzheimer's disease – two scourges that mainly prey on people of advanced age.
North Augusta resident Kay Hays, also a board member, said, "Our main focus is to make life better for people with Parkinson's, and we do that with a number of concerns, so one, we have educational meetings for our members, and we go to a lot of health fairs to let the community know what we do, and to know more about Parkinson's disease."
Much of the group's fundraising efforts help bankroll research through Augusta University's movement and memory disorder program, as well as through the Veterans Administration, "because we know research is going to be the answer, if we ever find what causes Parkinson's."
The support group, she noted, dates back to 1991, and recent research is offering some encouragement – "things that help a lot."
Under normal circumstances, the support group also holds a fundraising walk – the POP Walk, for "People of Parkinson's" – on the first Saturday of October.
Hays noted, "We don't know what's going to happen this year. We're still planning for October, hopefully, but if we can't do it in reality, we'll do one of these virtual fundraiser walks, which some are doing now because of the coronavirus."
Wilkerson, whose background includes specific training for helping people with Parkinson's, commented on what brought her into daily contact, as a helper, with people with the malady.
"There isn't anybody in my life that has ever been involved with Parkinson's. I got involved because I read an article about how important exercise was in fighting the disease, and how it actually helped to slow down the progression of the symptoms of the disease."
She also mentioned the importance of providing grants for caregivers, "to help them take care of their loved ones while they have to go take care of themselves."
Hays, referring to the support group's board members, said, "We are all pretty dedicated, and many of us have been on that board a long time, because we know how terrible that disease is, because most of us either have Parkinson's or have been care partners, like I was, and we realize what it's like to live with your muscles not doing what you want them to do, and it affects your speech and all that, so I think it's just a matter of knowing we're doing good."
She expressed gratitude for the CSRA's medical strength.
"One thing that keeps me going, in this area, is that the people I meet, and the businesses and the individuals walkers and teams are just wonderful people. There's so many generous, high-quality professionals in this area that are concerned about health issues, and I have the privilege of meeting with those people."