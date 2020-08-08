Two phrases are Lisa Tharp-Bernard’s favorites when she discusses her approach to life.

One is “always look for opportunity, and when a door opens, go in it.”

The other is “don’t complain about wanting change, go be the change.”

Both have served her well over the years.

There have been ups and downs along with some sharp, unexpected turns, but Tharp-Bernard doesn’t dwell on any of the disappointments.

Asked to describe herself using one word, she replied, “Happy.”

And then Tharp-Bernard flashed a sunny smile.

“Lisa is a very special person,” said Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders. “She has a knack for community service. She always has been very professional in everything she says and does. She goes out of her way to make people feel important.”

Tharp-Bernard has served on the boards of such organizations as the American Red Cross (locally), Aiken Technical College Foundation, Aiken Center for the Arts, Aiken Downtown Development Association and the Aiken Community Playhouse.

She also was the marketing director for the Community Playhouse, which now is known as the Aiken Community Theatre.

In addition, Tharp-Bernard has performed in Community Theatre and Aiken Kidney Benefit productions, including “The Music Man” and “Les Miserables.”

“I love to get engaged and involved,” said Tharp-Bernard, who has been focusing recently on her efforts as a board member for The Gifting Tree Foundation.

“Aiken is so welcoming to people who want to step up and help,” she continued. "You just roll up your sleeves. Your voice matters here.”

Tharp-Bernard works for Amentum, a global defense and aerospace contractor that is associated locally with the Savannah River Site.

The company’s name also is familiar in Aiken because of the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, which is the home of the Aiken Community Theatre.

The job title on Tharp-Bernard’s business card for Amentum is long and complicated: “Vice President, Talent Management & Nuclear & Environment Human Resources.”

In an attempt to simplify, Tharp-Bernard explained her position with the firm this way: “I’m over human resources for all the environment work that we do, but I also am over all the leadership and talent development for the whole company.”

Tharp-Bernard, who recently earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University, has traveled frequently and extensively in this country and abroad. There have been trips to Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

“We were under rocket fire when I was in Afghanistan, and that was scary,” she said.

Aiken City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tempore Lessie Price works with Tharp-Bernard at Amentum.

“She is a tremendous asset to the company in a global framework,” said Price, who is the company’s manager of business relations and government affairs. “She is viewed as someone who knows her profession extremely well, and she has managed to bring in some creative things to human resources and the development of our employees.”

Tharp-Bernard was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1968. Her mother was a certified public accountant, and her father was a telephone company employee.

“We were a musical family,” said Tharp-Bernard, who had an older sister and a younger brother. “My mom taught music lessons (piano and drums) as a side thing. I took piano lessons from the time I was a wee little girl.”

Tharp-Bernard also sang and learned to play the flute.

“You had to play an instrument in school,” she said. “That was part of our family’s rules.”

Sunday was a time for classical music.

“My dad would find a record and put it on the big, old turntable,” Tharp-Bernard said. “We would lie on the floor and listen to something. One Sunday it might be Beethoven. Another Sunday it might be Rachmaninoff. My dad loved music. He even took a music appreciation class with my mom in college.”

Tharp-Bernard, who was interested in public relations and broadcasting in addition to music, attended the University of Texas, but she didn’t finish her studies.

“I got married, and I started having babies right away,” Tharp-Bernard said. “Early on in our marriage, we left Texas and moved to Tennessee.”

After about five years, Tharp-Bernard’s husband, Rusty Tharp, received a job offer in South Carolina in Blackville.

They had four small children at the time.

“We left two babies with grandparents, and we had two babies in tow,” Tharp-Bernard said. “We looked at different areas because we decided early on we weren’t going to live in Blackville. We looked in Lexington, and we looked all around. Aiken was the last place we looked. As soon as we drove though Laurens Street, I said, ‘This is it. We have to live here.’ I can’t put my finger on why. Maybe it was the charm, how charming it seemed.”

Tharp-Bernard’s family settled here in 1997.

“Once we started meeting people, we found out how welcoming everyone was,” she said. “There are a lot of small towns where, if you aren’t raised there, you’re an outsider and people are like, ‘We’ll size you up a little bit before we accept you.’ Aiken was never that way.”

There were, however, some other challenges.

Tharp-Bernard eventually decided to go back to school and enrolled at USC Aiken after receiving encouragement from her friends.

She studied music, with a concentration in voice. Tharp-Bernard also took classes in communications.

“It was a brave thing for me to do,” she said. “I wanted to validate the music interests that I had. But there were all of these conflicting feelings. Can I do it? Am I going to be successful at this? What if I fail? What are my kids going to feel like? Will they think I’m choosing something other than them?

“But then I realized the time is now," she added. “I honestly thought I would become a music teacher at a school even though USC Aiken didn’t have a music education program at the time. I realized I would have to take the next step (pursue further education) after earning a degree, but I knew there was a path I could go down.”

Tharp-Bernard graduated in 2004.

Around that time, she also was dealing with a divorce, and she became a single mother.

“My plans changed a little bit,” Tharp-Bernard said. “A lot was happening.”

She got a phone call from a vice president with Washington Group International, a predecessor of Amentum.

“He reached out to me because when I was at USC Aiken, I had written a paper on Iraq because I was fascinated with what was going on in that country under Saddam Hussein,” Tharp-Bernard said. “The problem that he (the vice president) had was that the governing body of the contractors in Iraq had decided that any contractors in the country would have three weeks to put together a community outreach plan. The gentleman who called me said, ‘Look, I would like for you to come work as an intern for us and help us write this plan because you’ve just done a lot of research on Iraq.’”

Even though the opportunity didn’t involve music, Tharp-Bernard decided to, as she likes to put it, go through the open door.

“I was doing crazy stuff like calling the State Department (U.S. Department of State) and doing other things that were way outside of my box,” she said. “I had a lot of people helping me, and we put together a plan; and that plan was taken up to the Pentagon.”

The internship also launched a career.

Tharp-Bernard didn’t have to abandon music because she could still play instruments in groups or by herself and perform in theater productions.

Through her role as Marian Paroo in “The Music Man” in 2007, Tharp-Bernard met her second husband, Brian Bernard, who owns the Automotive Workbench.

“After most shows, you stand and shake hands (with audience members),” Tharp-Bernard said. “Billy Bernard and his mother were both in the show. Anyway, Billy was walking though the line and he had his brother, Brian, with him, and he introduced us. He said, ‘Lisa, this is my brother, Brian. Brian, this is Lisa.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I want to get my kids home and put them to bed.’”

While there wasn’t an immediate spark for Lisa, Brian was impressed.

“I didn’t know this,” Tharp-Bernard said, “but after Brian met me, he turned around and looked at his brother and goes, ‘Is she married?’ And Billy says, ‘Brian, she’s got four kids.’ Then Brian goes, ‘I don’t care, is she married?' Billy says, ‘No.’”

Brian, a widower, had four children, too.

“I’ll spare you all the silly details, but it took a while for him to call,” Tharp-Bernard said. “We talked on the phone for a long, long time before we finally went out.”

They married in 2009, forming a union with a blended family that brought back memories of a popular television series, “The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

“We call ourselves the Bernard Bunch,” Tharp-Bernard said. “After we first got married, Brian sold his house and we all moved into my house in Gatewood. We had bunk beds in every room. It was crazy fun.”

In recent years, travel for her job has taken Tharp-Bernard away from her family and music more than she would like.

“I want to find a little more balance,” Tharp-Bernard said, but added that she has no regrets.

To Tharp-Bernard, connecting with people through her job is similar to connecting with others through music.

“What I’m doing in training or teaching or helping someone figure what their career path is at Amentum, it’s the same thing,” Tharp-Bernard said. “I’m using some of the same tools, and I get the same feeling.”