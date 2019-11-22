Ask Linda Knox McLean what the best place on earth is and she won’t hesitate before giving you her answer: Hitchcock Woods.

And there is nothing McLean enjoys doing more there than pursuing a pack of baying foxhounds on horseback on a crisp, sunny winter day.

If the wind is whooshing through the longleaf pines, then it’s even better.

Hitchcock Woods, which is one of the nation’s largest urban forests, is “just so damn beautiful,” said McLean, who has been the master or joint master of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds since 1995.

“It provides peace and tranquility in the middle of a vibrant community,” she continued, “and that is very rare to find. There aren’t many places where you have such a sanctuary.”

Protecting Hitchcock Woods and preserving Aiken’s sporting traditions became missions for McLean after she moved back east after living for nearly 20 years in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

“They are what make Aiken really unique,” she said. “It’s not your typical Southern town. At lot of Southern towns have lost their pizzazz, but Aiken never has.”

The people who pursue equestrian activities locally contribute to what McLean describes as “a wonderful mixture of human soup” that makes life in Aiken interesting.

To maintain that refreshing novelty, she believes it is important to carefully guard Aiken’s history and continue certain customs.

McLean contributes to those efforts by serving on the Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

“I’ve just been asked to head up the fundraising for a term, and that’s quite daunting because Hitchcock Woods relies solely on private donations,” she said. “We are not subsidized by any government organization. If the money’s not there, the salaries aren’t going to be paid and the woods aren’t going to be taken care of, so I take the job very seriously. It’s important.”

McLean also is a Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch trustee, and in addition, she serves on the City of Aiken’s Equine Committee, which provides advice and information to City Council about horse-related matters.

With the Aiken Hounds, McLean is one of four joint masters. The others are Larry Byers, Wendy Gutfarb and Sarah Wildasin.

The Aiken Hounds have been around for more than 100 years, and they have the oldest drag hunt in the nation.

Instead of chasing a live fox, the hounds in a drag hunt follow the trail of an artificially laid scent.

The Aiken Hounds’ 2019-2020 season opens officially Thursday, which is Thanksgiving Day, with the Blessing of the Hounds at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods.

“We have around 150 active riding members and probably another 80 social members,” McLean said.

Following Thursday’s blessing, hunts will be held every Tuesday and Saturday in Hitchcock Woods through mid-March.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend a morning, in all seriousness,” McLean said. “You’re with your friends and the horses and the hounds. I feel so privileged to be able to do it and keep this tradition together.”

McLean, who will celebrate her 68th birthday in early December, is a native of Buffalo, New York, and a member of one of Aiken’s prominent Winter Colony families.

Her great-grandfather, Seymour Knox I, merged his successful five-and-dime stores with those of his first cousins, Frank Winfield Woolworth and Charles Woolworth, to form the F.W. Woolworth Company.

McLean’s father, Northrup R. Knox, was a Buffalo banker, sportsman and community leader.

Along with his brother, Seymour H. Knox III, Northrup, who also was known as “Norty,” founded the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League.

Both the Knox brothers played polo. McLean’s father is a member of the sport’s Hall of Fame. He also was the chairman of the U.S. Polo Association from 1966 to 1970.

McLean’s relatives, on both her paternal and maternal sides, owned some of Aiken’s best known homes and estates, including The Balcony, Rye Patch and Sunshine, which is now the site of the Green Boundary Club.

“I would spend the winter in Aiken when I was a child,” McLean said. “My brother and I would get on the train in Buffalo and come down the day after Christmas with steamer trunks and dogs.

“My dad and my grandfather (Seymour Knox II) played polo about every weekend at Whitney Field. We would have Sunday lunch at The Balcony, and then I would go and watch polo in the afternoon. I would catch tadpoles in the ditch behind Whitney Field. It had lots of them.”

At some point early on, McLean learned to ride a horse, but she can’t pinpoint exactly when.

“I don’t remember when I ever didn’t ride,” she said. “Maybe it began when I was 3. I would be at a polo game, and they would just stick me up on a polo pony and lead me around.”

Her mother, Lucetta Knox, and paternal grandmother, Helen Northrup Knox, were masters of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds, and so was McLean’s great aunt, Fran Wood.

As a teenager, McLean attended Foxcroft, a boarding school in Middleburg, Virginia, and only visited Aiken during spring breaks.

She then went to Pine Mountain Junior College in Massachusetts.

“After I graduated, I worked on Jack Kemp’s election campaign,” McLean said. “He had been a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. He was running for Congress, and he won. Then I went to Union College in Schenectady, New York, but I didn’t graduate because I got engaged.”

McLean met her future husband, Art Schmon, at a Buffalo Sabres game. Following their marriage, they moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1973.

“It was an absolutely fantastic place,” McLean said. “I had three wonderful children, but the marriage didn’t last.”

There was another short marriage that also didn’t survive.

“My dad wasn’t doing well health wise, so in 1991, I moved back to Buffalo,” Linda McLean said. “I had forgotten how cold and miserable it was there in the winter. After Christmas, I came down to Aiken to stay with mom and dad.”

While here, McLean decided to make Aiken her new home base.

“I borrowed a horse from someone one day and went for a ride in Hitchcock Woods,” McLean said.

The sun was shining, the sky was bright blue, and the wind was whooshing through the longleaf pines.

“I’m back in Aiken, and I’m loving it,” McLean remembered. “Almost immediately afterward, I started house hunting and found a place on Union Street.”

She now lives in her parents’ former home in Aiken, Berrie Patch, on Berrie Road.

When not riding in Hitchcock Woods, McLean enjoys listening to rock 'n' roll.

“It makes me smile,” she said. “I’m a ’60s chick.”

McLean also likes to attend concerts. She’s seen the Rolling Stones, the Allman Brothers Band and the Eagles, among numerous others.

Recently, she met Chuck Leavell, who was a member of The Allman Brothers Band and has been the principal touring keyboardist with the Rolling Stones for many years.

Leavell also is a tree farmer in Georgia and an environmental activist.

McLean hopes he will help her in her fundraising efforts for the Hitchcock Woods Foundation by speaking, and maybe performing, at the 2020 Festival of the Woods dinner.

McLean has spoken to Leavell about making an appearance and also has corresponded with him by email.

“He said, ‘I would love to do it, but I don’t know what my schedule will be,’” McLean said. “Anyway, I’m supposed to follow up with him next spring. I’m very excited.”