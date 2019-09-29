Koda’s Kids Foundation held an oyster roast fundraiser Sept. 13 at the newly renovated miniature golf venue, South on Whiskey.
Founded by NFL linebacker and former South Aiken High School star Dekoda Watson, the Koda's Kids organization promotes success and prosperity in youth today.
Proceeds from the event – which included a silent auction and an all-you-can-eat menu of oysters, lowcountry boil, barbecue and desserts – support the foundation and cycle back into the Aiken community by providing for local families and their youth.