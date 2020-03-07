The upcoming week is one of the biggest of the year in junior golf, as the world's toughest field meets in Graniteville for the 10th annual Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.
The tournament's gold jacket is among the most coveted prizes in the game for an event that produces more and more future professional golfers.
Its impact on the game is large and long-lasting. Its impact locally may be immeasurable.
Last month, the Sage Valley Junior Invitational Sports Foundation presented The First Tee of Aiken with a check for $180,000 plus a donation of $100,000 to The First Tee of Augusta.
"This is a huge portion of our operating budget for the year," said Heidi Hoffman, The First Tee of Aiken's executive director. "This kind of donation allows us to serve over 18,000 kids in Aiken County. It's a huge component of all of the golf programs that we do, whether it's in the schools, community outreach, and then kids who come to our facility for the life skills program."
The SVJI Sports Foundation has donated more than $2 million total to the local First Tee chapters since its inception in 2015.
"It's exceptional. We've been really fortunate to support The First Tee since the Wyatts created this tournament over 10 years ago," said SVJI Sports Foundation chairman Pete Davis. "To be able to support junior golf in that way, and to be able to see the impact a tournament like this can have – we give all of our net proceeds to support The First Tee – and to be able to see the grassroots of golf grow, and the sport grow, has been really enriching."
The First Tee of Aiken is a locally-owned and operated nonprofit organization that was established in 2009. It provides to students golf instruction and equipment to use, tournament opportunities and more in addition to the quality life skills emphasized by the program.
One big opportunity this week is the chance to be involved in the Junior Invitational – from Monday's junior clinic to Thursday's opening tee shot through the end of the tournament as standard bearers, carrying a small scoreboard with each group to show spectators each player's score in relation to par.
"This is a really fun week for us and for our kids," said Hoffman. "... We have a ton of kids who just come out to help. So they'll be up carrying standards, we'll have kids helping with scoreboards. And then we also just have kids out to watch, which is really cool. It's one of the coolest golf events in the junior world, so for some of our kids to be kind of close in age and see the top tier players, that's a really unique opportunity for them."