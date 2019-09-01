For Julie Moore Whitesell, the broker-in-charge at Meybohm Real Estate, her job is not about selling houses – it's about community, the community she loves.

“That's why I love Meybohm,” she said. “You don't just see our yellow and red signs everywhere. You see our name at everything you go to because we support our community. It's not about houses. It's about where you live and who lives there.”

“It allows you to really build up your community, support your community,” she continued. “People come here, and they feel like it's theirs. We get to be a part of that, and it's really cool. I love the community. I love Aiken. That's why I enjoy it because I love where I live.”

Whitesell, who was born in Aiken, has worked in real estate at Meybohm 18 years – three as the broker-in-charge – but she majored in theater at USC Aiken. Although she might not be on the stage, Whitesell said she uses her theater training every day.

The best of Julie Whitesell • Date and place of birth: June 2, 1978, in Aiken, South Carolina, at Aiken Regional Medical…

“It helps me when I'm training new agents. It helps with public speaking,” she said. “That's the cool thing about theater.”

It might be Whitesell's family connections that helped her combine real estate and theater to create the perfect career.

Her mom, Carolyn, worked as a real estate lender and is the broker-in-charge and manager at Meybohm's southside office.

Her dad is Jim Moore, who acted and directed for the Aiken Community Theatre and has written, directed and been the creative force behind the annual Aiken Women’s Heart Board benefit show for more than 40 years. Over the years, funds from the musical have helped the board donate more than $2 million to the American Heart Association.

Whitesell and her brother, Jimmy Moore, an Aiken Community Theatre board member, help their Dad write and choose the music for the Heart Board show. She has a sister, Lynn, who works in computers and lives in Florida but comes home every February for the Heart Board show.

“It's lots of fun. It's definitely a family affair,” she said.

With her theater background and civic involvement, Whitesell will represent the community on the new Etherredge Center Advisory Council, which also will include USCA faculty, students and alumni.

“Paul Crook, who took Jack Benjamin's place as the executive director of the Etherredge Center, wants to make the program more diverse,” Whitesell said. “Also the theater department doesn't receive much funding from the state. Any money they receive for scholarships, costumes, lights comes from the ticket sales from their productions."

"Paul is trying to change that,” she continued. “That's why we do a mid-year Heart Board show. We split the proceeds with the USC Aiken theater department.”

Whitesell also is the secretary for the board of directors for the Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation.

The Aiken-born professional golfer and his wife started the nonprofit organization to create “a positive environment for children to grow into responsible adults,” according to its website. Funds from the foundation “promote children’s fitness, health, education and opportunities to participate in sports.”

Whitesell and Kisner grew up together, and her father and his worked together at Owens Corning and were family friends.

“Enriching the lives of kids in the community is important,” said Whitesell, who has a son, Baxter, or Bax, 9, and a daughter, Shyla, 6. “Kids are absolutely my favorite. If I could have 10, I would.”

Whitesell has taught a summer acting camp for children at the Aiken Community Theatre and teaches third- and fourth-grade Sunday School at St. John's United Methodist, where her husband, Jimi Whitesell, is the director of student ministries.

About nine years ago, Whitesell helped start a Bible Study for high school girls that meets at What's Cookin'. She also helped start The Grove, a program for children in grades 5K-6.

“It's just a fun program,” Whitesell said. “We have dinner together. We play. We have a devotion. It's my kids' favorite thing we do at church.”

Whitesell was in the first class of the Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow in 2016 and is on the Economic Vitality Committee of the Aiken Downtown Development Association board. She also is the chairman-elect and will be the chairman in 2020 of the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, again following in the tradition of her father.

“My dad was the chair almost 40 years ago,” she said. “I'm excited. I was honored to be asked to do that.”

J. David Jameson, the president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber, said Whitesell will be the first second-generation chairman when she becomes the Aiken Chamber's top volunteer in January. "Her family is very close-knit, so I know it will be a proud moment for a daughter to follow in her father’s footsteps 37 years later," Jameson said.

Whitesell said she, the Rev. Paul Bush and Keyatta Priester with Aiken Electric Cooperative plan to continue Aiken Mosaic, a Chamber program that recently ended.

“Aiken Mosaic was getting traditional and nontraditional leaders together to just have conversations, build connections, and get people to meet people they may never have met before. We're all connected,” Whitesell said. “When we were all together, we thought: Why haven't we met before?”

Plans include creating a Facebook page and bringing more people into the project, which started with about 100 Aiken residents.

Through Aiken Mosaic, Whitesell, 41, met an African-American man who is her age who does not feel comfortable going to downtown Aiken.

“That makes me really sad about our community and about our world, really, in general,” she said. “I would think we would be past that. Then you look at little kids, and you see that they don't see any of that. They just love. They just accept. They are just so much smarter than we are.

“We have so much to learn from kids. If we just teach them kindness and compassion, there's just so much they can do – and we could do – to affect the world if we could think the way they do.”

As a real estate professional, Whitesell is affecting her community through local, state and national connections. She is on the Augusta Board of Realtors and is the chairman of the professional development group of the S.C. Realtors Association board.

Whitesell also is serving a two-year term on the Broker Involvement Council of the National Association of Realtors. The council is a political group that supports issues and candidates who support private property and home-ownership rights.

“In fact, the Aiken Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors provided a grant and helped the One Cent Makes Sense campaign,” Whitesell said.

Revenue from the one percent sales tax Aiken County voters approved in November 2014 is helping Aiken County Public Schools fund building and renovations projects at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School in Graniteville, Aiken High School, North Augusta High School, a new high school and elementary school at Ridge Spring-Monetta, and the Aiken County Career and Technology Center in Graniteville.

“I love helping the school district,” Whitesell said.