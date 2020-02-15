For more than 40 years, Jim Moore has been the heart and soul of an Aiken musical and comedy tradition that not only entertains but also has provided millions of dollars to combat cardiovascular disease.

The annual Aiken Women's Heart Board production, which nearly sells out USC Aiken's Etherredge Center every year, has raised more than $2 million for the American Heart Association.

In the late 1970s, Moore started writing and directing the show, creating a winning combination of local talent and popular songs mixed with lots of humor, and he's been writing and directing every since.

Although Moore is taking a break this year, the production is still a Moore family tradition. His son, Jimmy, wrote the show, “Knights of the Heart Table,” and his daughter, Julie Whitesell is involved, too. Jack Benjamin is directing, but Moore is co-directing.

“By the 35th year, I told Jimmy and Julie that when I hit 40 I'd quit and you guys will need to take over. I still wanted to be around when they were doing it and help if they needed it,” Moore said. “We got to 40 and then to 41. But this year, I think Jimmy got tired of me waiting, and so he went and wrote it himself.”

Moore said it's been “technically hard” being less involved with the show this year but added, “Jimmy really did a super job. I don't think if I had written it it would have been any better. I think he really outdid himself on it. He did an outstanding job, and for the first one, that's pretty good.”

The late Clarence Jolley, who owned a dress shop on Laurens Street with Sissy Brodie, directed the first nine Aiken Women's Heart Board shows, which were fashion shows. Moore was in the 1976 production.

When the board decided to try something new, the members asked Moore to direct a musical in 1977-78. After receiving Jolley's approval, he agreed – but not to a musical.

“I told them if they wanted to do that to get someone else because Diabetes was doing one. The Playhouse was doing one. You can only do 'Oklahoma' so many times,” Moore said.

Instead of a familiar Broadway musical, Moore told the board he would create an original musical production.

“I said, I'll take songs and string them together into a skit or a play,'” Moore said. “They said, 'Do you think you can do it?' I said, 'Let's make an agreement that every year you have to ask me to do it, and I have to agree to do it. That way, neither of us assumes. That's where you get hurt feelings.'”

“I think about the first 10 or 15 years they asked me, and then they quit,” he added and laughed.

After nine years, the production moved from the gym at St. John's United Methodist Church to USC Aiken's Etherredge Center, and Benjamin, the head of the university's theater department and the center's former director, got involved. He's still involved more than 30 years later.

“He reminded me that, the first time I went into his office, I asked if I could put a car on the stage,” Moore said. “That show was 'Back to the '50s' or something like that, and we had a '57 Chevy on the stage on the Etherredge Center.”

The singers and actors who appear in the show are more like a family than a cast, and most of them volunteer their time and talent to perform year after year after year. Over more than 40 years, more than 100 performers – all local – have appeared in the show.

“In August, we go back and ask if they'd like to be in the show. Again, we don't assume,” Moore said.

Some cast members have been in the board's show longer than Moore.

“Robbie Purvis has been in it longer than I have,” he said. “He was in two or three of Clarence Jolley's productions, and I was in only one. And he's been in every show since.”

Moore said he believes making the cast, crew and Heart Board volunteers a part of the production keeps them coming back.

“I give the set people an idea, for example, and they come up with the design. They can see what they've done. They're part of it, because they've had a part in it,” Moore said.

And it's fun, he added.

“I tell the cast if you can't have fun doing this, you shouldn't be doing this,” Moore said. “You've got to have fun, but I also tell the cast the only way they can have fun is to do it right. Get it right, and then you can have fun. You've got to work at it.”

Using familiar music from a variety of genres, including pop, gospel, country and Broadway, makes the show successful, too. Every show features about 24 songs tailored to the show and the singers.

“It's really more a musical review than a play. A regular musical has 14 to 16 songs,” Moore said. “Over the years, we've done way more than 700 songs with about only 15 repeats – maybe less. My belief is if people are paying their money, they shouldn't have to hear songs they've already heard.”

Moore wrote the first 20 shows by himself.

“I just did it,” he said. “My kids will tell you I'd go into the bedroom on Friday morning and Sunday night come out with the show.”

After that, he started getting help from cast members, including Ken Fallaw and Clyde Ward, and adding female voices to the writing mix, including Agnes Hobson, the assistant director.

Although Moore doesn't have a favorite show, people tell him that “Heartbreak Hotel” was the funniest and the best or maybe “As the Heart Turns,” set in a hospital.

“I have some that aren't my favorite, but most all of them have something in them that is kind of neat,” he said.

Moore, a graduate of Florida State University and a Pennsylvania native, moved in Aiken in 1969 to work for the then Owens-Corning Fiberglass.

After moving back and forth between Aiken and Toledo, where the company's headquarters was located, a couple of times, Moore decided to stay in Aiken permanently.

“When they sent me back here, I said I ain't going back,” he said and laughed. “I took the package and got out.”

Next, Moore worked at the Savannah River Site, taking the lead on the Citizens Advisory Board, scheduling speakers and creating presentations. He retired at 67 when the Department of Energy took over the program.

Moore's love of music led him to what became a successful hobby as an actor and director in community theater productions.

A math major who enjoyed singing, Moore checked out a couple of church choirs when he first arrived in Aiken and found a home at St. John's United Methodist Church. A couple of the choir's members, John McMahon and Mary Jo Wilson, were active in the then Aiken Community Playhouse and asked him to audition for the next production, “Once Upon a Mattress,” a musical adaptation of the “Princess and the Pea” fairy tale.

“I went and tried out,” Moore said. “They asked if I could dance. Well, I did a little soft shoe and got the part.”

The show was Moore's first theater performance on the stage at the now-demolished auditorium of the old Aiken Junior High on Laurens Street.

After acting in a few plays, Moore moved on to directing, making his directorial debut with “No Time for Sergeants” at the former Aiken Community Playhouse on Two Notch Road.

Moore's talent for acting and singing made him an in-demand performer.

Jolley asked Moore to appear in “Camelot” for the Diabetes Association musical benefit performed in the gymnasium at Millbrook Baptist Church, but he was living in Toledo at the time.

“Fortunately, halfway through, I got transferred back. I played King Arthur,” Moore said. “That's probably the best show I was in. It was really good. You could hear the audience gasp.”

Moore also played the villain Fagin in the Diabetes show production of “Oliver” and Don Quixote, the lead, in “Man of La Mancha” at the Playhouse.

“Those three probably were the most enjoyable shows I did, and they were musicals,” said Moore, who also sang in the chorus of the Augusta Opera for shows like “Carmen” and “The Magic Flute.”

Moore is a past president and chairman of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, a position his daughter, Julie, now holds.

“David Jameson says it's the first time they've had father-daughter presidents,” Moore said. “She's so good at it. It's amazing what she does.”

Two of the Chamber's initiatives Moore helped start in the early 1980s continue: Business After Hours and the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

He is a past chairman of the Aiken County Local Education Foundation, now Public Education Partners of Aiken County, and was a member of the Aiken County Board of Education for eight years, two years as the board's chairman.

He is a past member of the Aiken Sunrise Rotary Club and was president of the Aiken Community Playhouse three years and performed in and directed many shows.

“That's when you find out that the president's job is to clean toilets, sweep the place down and be the first one in and the last one out,” he said. “It's been fun.”

Moore's wife, Carolyn, as his daughter, Julie, does, works for Meybohm Real Estate. The couple has another daughter, Lynn, who lives in Florida, and six grandchildren. The Aiken branch of the family all live close by, and Moore often cooks for everyone.

Moore said the best part of being involved in the theater is the people.

“That's the thing I really enjoyed about the theater,” Moore said. “It didn't matter where you came from or whether you were a janitor or an engineer or a scientist or a truck driver. If you had the talent, you were in. You became friends with all kinds of different, diverse people.”

And the best part of working on the Aiken Women's Heart Board production for the last 41 years? Writing the script and then seeing it come to life on stage.

“One of the most enjoyable things for me is sitting in the house and watching the audience,” he said. “I sit back in the corner except for Saturday night and watch the show. I look across the audience and see the smiles. It's pretty neat.”