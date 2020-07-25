Disease has dominated news coverage for the past four months, with COVID-19 having reached around the world, but the concept of constant health vigilance is nothing new for Jade Nealious.

Lupus has been a fact of life for her since her time at Silver Bluff High School, when the chronic, autoimmune disease announced its presence through her activities as a cheerleader.

These days, she is still engaged in cheering, but it's a quieter variety, as she seeks to stir up awareness, encouragement and support on behalf of people dealing with lupus.

She is the founder and executive director of Crowning Lupus, an Aiken-based organization engaged in full-time medical combat since its establishment in 2013.

"Bridging the gap," she said, is a huge concept for the group. "We don't want any survivor, locally or in the state, to have to go without medication or being able to pay for groceries or being able to pay for a medical bill. We don't want those stresses on them."

Nealious herself, while slowed by the disease, is still engaged in sharpening her personal talents, and is now pursuing a master's degree at the University of South Carolina, focusing on business administration, with emphasis on management and leadership. Her bachelor's degree, also from USC, is in mass communications, with a minor in education.

She earns her daily bread as an employee of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, as an associate training specialist, and these days, that means "tele-working" from home, in an effort to minimize coronavirus risk. She got on board with SRNS midway through 2019, having previously been a United Parcel Service employee.

A revelation that changed her life came during her junior year of high school.

The best of Jade Nealious • Date and place of birth: June 26, 1987, in Augusta, Georgia

"Actually, I was doing competitive cheer, and when you're throwing kids up, half your size, of course you're going to have some bumps and bruises along the way, and we assumed it was that; but I was having situations where my arm would lock up, where it would be bent, and I couldn't straighten it. Or my foot would swell up. It wouldn't even fit in a shoe, and it was just like frequent situations of that nature," she recalled.

Medical consultations followed, and the trail led to a lupus diagnosis, hospital admission and a steep learning curve. She has been with the same Augusta physician since her diagnosis. Support has not been hard to find, she said.

"There's so many people in Aiken that have embraced not only Crowning Lupus, but just my journey as a survivor; and I think that's helped other survivors to really speak up .... because for so long, before I started advocating and Crowning Lupus really came into fruition, I didn't really hear about survivors here. I didn't hear about awareness efforts here, I didn't hear about survivors," she said.

Among Nealious' most prominent cohorts is Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs, who also has lupus and is a board member with Crowning Lupus. "Jade is like a daughter to me. That's how close we are," Diggs noted.

"Jade receives infusion treatments. She has her mom to video her getting her treatments, and she is talking during the treatments, she is sharing information during the treatments, but she is also letting people know that it's OK, she's going to be OK, and that we're all in this together. All of us who are now struggling with lupus and those of us who are survivors know that it's a disease that can really change your life, but Jade has not let it stop her life."

Nealious said that trust in her organization grew slowly and led to other lupus patients coming forward and sharing their concerns and questions.

"I've been blessed to meet so many people here in Aiken that ... may not come to an event or anything, but they'll just be like, 'Hey, I noticed you were in a flare. Is everything OK?' That's been a really big thing."

A "flare," as described by the Lupus Foundation of America, can be evident through such symptoms as "ongoing fever not due to an infection, painful or swollen joints, fatigue, rashes or sores or ulcers in the mouth or nose." The report notes, "Some flares happen without symptoms. This is why it is important to see a trained lupus doctor who regularly monitors your health."

Crowning Lupus' annual events include a walkathon-type fundraiser, and this year's version has been postponed to Nov. 7, due to concerns regarding COVID-19. College scholarships are also on the annual agenda, and 2019's highlights included organizing a door-to-door Halloween party, at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care, with "loaded" treat bags for local pediatric patients, Diggs recalled.

A back-to-school event, offering free supplies for local kids, is still set for Aug. 15 at the New Ellenton Community Center. Details on current efforts are at 803-645-8440 and crowninglupus.com.

Data currently includes an estimate of 1.5 million Americans currently directly affected by lupus, Nealious said.

"The numbers are still climbing ... The thing that's been really hard is ... a lot of times, people are suffering from this disease, but it hasn't been pinpointed to that, and so that's one reason why we always encourage people, 'Check for these symptoms.'"

Among the most common lupus symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic, are fatigue, fever, chest pain, dry eyes and pain, and stiffness or swelling in joints. One of the most prominent signs is a "butterfly-shaped rash on the face that covers the cheeks and bridge of the nose or rashes elsewhere on the body."

Her home team includes her sister, Jessica Nealious, and their parents, Jimmy and Elaine Nealious – all boosters of Crowning Lupus. Also on board is her maternal grandmother, Irma Jackson, who has been known to recruit Crowning Lupus boosters while taking exercise walks on the track around H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, according to the foundation's founder.

Among those who remember Nealious' earliest days of dealing with lupus is longtime teacher Mary Thomas, whose classroom decades included award-winning activities at Silver Bluff. Thomas recalled, "She was a fighter. She'd never give up."

She recalled that Nealious' effect on her Silver Bluff classmates was such that some, in her senior year, chose to spend prom night with her in an Augusta hospital, having snuck in decorations and a prom dress for the occasion. "She just made that impact on her peers."

Weeks later, amid the preparations for graduation, Nealious was told to prepare to improvise in terms of receiving her diploma, since she would be wheelchair-bound at the time and wouldn't be able to handle the platform steps. Nealious begged to differ. She managed the steps – wheelchair-free – and got a standing ovation in the process.

"She's never allowed herself to be a victim of all these medical situations, and she's an overcomer; and she is reaching out and helping so many other people who also have to deal with it the same as she does," Thomas said. "She's a victor, instead of a victim."

Nealious said she has one particular piece of advice that she offers to others dealing with lupus, in terms of adapting to the situation but not being dominated by it: "Run lupus. Don't let it run you."

In Nealious' situation, that includes arts and crafts, including some items that she offers for sale. Creativity and exercise are outlets for her.

"Even though I'm extremely busy with work and Crowning Lupus and my business, I recognize the importance of just having some 'me' time," she said.