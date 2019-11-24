The Women's Leadership Council on Nov. 15 held the 4th annual Inspiration Tea.
The council celebrated unprecedented achievement for women in Aiken and stood in solidarity with those who survived life's toughest challenges at the annual Inspiration Tea.
The event, which was held at Aiken Electric Cooperative, is a fundraiser and celebration for those who donate on the Leadership Level to United Way of Aiken County.
Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols and Miss Teen South Carolina Kellan Fenegan also spoke during the tea.