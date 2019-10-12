Longtime Aiken residents may recall a golf driving range, from decades ago, near the Whiskey Road acreage now occupied by Aiken Motorcycle Sales and Service. The range was the original home of the Aiken Jaycee County Fair, which was established in 1968.
Local Jaycees, in their quest for a project to help support local charities, decided to take steps in 1968 toward holding a county fair. Such figures as James Gregory, Vernon Spane, William Sibley, Alan Gregory and Irvin Deggeller put their heads together, and the eventual result was the the Western Carolina State Fair, which moved to its current site in the fall of 1973.
"We went from a little fair of maybe 15 to 18 rides to about 40 rides now," said Warren Lucas, who has helped organize the fair almost every year since 1972, when he was with the Jaycees. "We have had as many as 42, 43, but ... when you start bringing in roller coasters, that tends to eat up a lot of your footage."
The fair, run by the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation's board of directors, began with what the website describes as "nothing but a dirt midway" and a massive tent for arts, crafts and horticulture, with Jaycees taking care of parking, security, ticket gates and ride tickets. That year's income was $24,000, which was enough to pay for expenses, provide a boost for some local charities and also for South Carolina Jaycees Camp Hope, a facility for mentally handicapped adults.
"It started from ... hardly anything," said Lucas, vice president of fair operations. "We used to just draw people from the county, but we're drawing people from Greenwood County, Lexington County, Barnwell, Allendale ... In fact, we've even had people come from Asheville. We've got people coming from Waynesboro. We draw from a big area now."
The goal, he said, is to bring visitors from at least within a 50-mile radius, and much of the entertainment is provided by Reithoffer Shows, based in Gibsonton, Florida.
Lucas confirmed that the fair's earliest days, on Whiskey Road, included its share of challenges. "For water, we ran water hoses across Whiskey Road," he said.
"We actually purchased 35 acres of property where we are now. One acre was a building," he said, recalling a 1966 structure built by the Jaycees.
Media accounts and people reminiscing in recent days varied with regard to fair's original name, including such possibilities as Aiken Jaycee County Fair, Aiken County Jaycee Fair and Aiken Jaycees County Fair.
Lucas also shared a story – true, to the best of his knowledge – about how the fair came into being. The Aiken Jaycees were in the habit of selling fruitcakes in order to support their charitable projects.
"When it came time to pay for the fruitcakes, they had spent the money somewhere else, so they had to come up with a quick project to pay for the fruitcakes, and they decided to put on a fair, and that's how it got started."
Talk of buying some acreage for the fair started in 1972 or 1973, and the territory wound up coming from "the old Crosland estate," Lucas said.
The Jaycees' effort bagged national attention, as noted in an Aiken Standard article from June 20, 1974. John Surles, who was the local club's president at the time, called from the Jaycees' national convention, in San Diego, to report that the club received "a first place award for having the most outstanding ways and means project in the nation."
The reported noted, "Having their own ground has represented a savings for the Jaycees and has provided a place that is more accessible to the public. The Jaycees graded, plowed and packed the surface for two months prior to the opening of the first fair on the new site.
"Extra parking facilities were provided in the efforts paid off in that the fair had the largest response in the five years it had to been presented. Proceeds from the fair go back into the community and projects that benefit others and into continued improvements at the fair grounds such as fencing. The newest award for the Aiken Jaycees was presented to the immediate past president, Bob Westmoreland, by the National Jaycee President, Rick Clayton."
The fair turf now covers 69 to 70 acres and has played host to a variety of carnival companies over the years, with such names as Deggeller, Conklin, Pugh and Belle City.
Lucas named 2001 as a particularly memorable year. "We changed carnival companies. We changed the name ... from the Aiken County Jaycee Fair to the Western Carolina State Fair. We went from six days to 10 days, and we built two buildings, all in one year."
The new structures, he said, included the arts and crafts building and the entry-way building. "We worked around the clock."
Lessons learned along the way have sometimes been on the subject of big-name entertainment, he said, citing the fact that an act that might involve a $15,000 payment to the entertainer(s) could easily involve more than $45,000 in overall expenses, such as advertising, catering, staging, lights and sound.
"We try to give people really good entertainment," Lucas noted, "and good entertainment costs money."
This year's Western Carolina State Fair festivities are set for Oct. 18-27. The fairgrounds are at 561 May Royal Drive, a few yards off US 1, about a mile northeast of Rutland Drive.
Also new for this year's fair is the Fairly Famous program. Several area families with sick or disabled children will receive an all-expenses-paid VIP experience at the Western Carolina State Fair on Oct. 23.
The Children’s Hospital of Georgia, which is associated with Augusta University, has chosen one of the families.
The Western Carolina State Fair’s board will select two other families that will benefit from its Fairly Famous program.
The three families will be provided with transportation to the fair, said Kevin Lucas, Western Carolina State Fair president.
There will be a red carpet entrance, and the families will enjoy rides, concessions, games and attractions for free.
The desire to “give something back to the community” was the inspiration for the Fairly Famous program, Lucas said. “It’s an opportunity for the children and their families, who may be going through a lot of hard things, to relax and have a good time for a few hours.”