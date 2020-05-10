Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles highlighting state historical markers in Aiken County.
The South Carolina Historical Marker Program was officially established in 1936, 31 years after the state legislature first empowered the South Carolina Historical Commission, predecessor to the S.C. Department of Archives and History, “to have the direction and control of the marking of historical sites, or houses and localities.”
There are 64 historical markers in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Archives and History's December 2019 guidebook update.
Since the program began, more than 1,700 historical markers have been approved through the program, highlighting places across South Carolina that have been important to the history of our local communities, state and nation.
Nearly all of the markers were proposed and funded by local sponsors, who are responsible for erecting markers once they have been approved by the S.C. Department of Archives and History.
Markers highlighted this week include: Aiken, Pickens-Salley House, Aiken Colored Cemetery/Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens, St. Thaddeus Church and Whitney Park.