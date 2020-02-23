The GEM – Guide Encourage Motivate – program for female students at Aiken High School held its annual dinner at The Willcox on Feb. 19.
The GEM program includes 25 to 30 senior students.
The girls receive volunteer mentors from the community, meet twice a month at the school and attend courses on a number of topics such as professional skills, etiquette, and how to be successful after high school.
Each year, The Willcox donates the dinner and its services so the girls can practice their business etiquette, social graces and appropriate dress.
Nola Grant, an Aiken resident, was the guest speaker at the event. GEM has provided thousands of dollars in scholarship funds to local girls seeking a higher education after they graduate high school.