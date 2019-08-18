Great Oak Aiken Therapeutic Riding Center has shortened its name.
It is now known as Great Oak.
It also has a new director, Nicole Pioli, and there have been some other changes as well.
Earlier this year, “our board came together to really look at what we do, whom we serve and our facility,” said Pioli, who previously was Great Oak’s program and volunteer coordinator.
The board members participated in an eight-hour retreat led by a consultant, Gary Finnan.
“It was really exciting,” Pioli said. “Everyone’s voice was heard. We spent time talking about the next stages for Great Oak and how we can really grow and increase who we are serving.”
During the retreat, the board developed an essence statement along with goals it wanted to strive toward. They included raising awareness of Great Oak in the Aiken area and beyond and expanding the knowledge of Great Oak’s instructors and volunteers.
Traditionally, the main focus for Great Oak, which originally was known as STAR Riding, has been a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with physical, mental, emotional and psychological challenges, or special needs.
But now, the term used to describe the services provided is equine-assisted programs “because not all of our individuals ride,” Pioli said. “We have people who do a lot of groundwork with our horses.”
Some learn how to bond with a horse and let it know what they want it to do through body language and positioning.
“The individual is in the arena with a horse, and they guide and get the horse to move without being on it and without any ropes,” Pioli said. “It’s really empowering because a 1,200-pound animal chooses to be with that individual. The horse is joining up with them and following them.”
Pioli, who officially became Great Oak’s director July 1, believes there are many opportunities to broaden the scope of the services offered even further.
“I think we have so much potential,” she said. “We are hearing from the community, and people are approaching us with ideas. They want to come to our facility, meet our six horses and interact with our instructors. We have a ‘yes and can-do’ attitude about that.”
Great Oak received requests from older people outside the traditional special needs population who wanted to continue riding or learn to ride, but were concerned about the limitations they faced because of their age.
That led to the creation of the Silver Saddles program, which is designed to improve the balance, coordination, flexibility and strength of its participants while they are in the saddle.
Great Oak is the training site for South Carolina’s Area 15 Special Olympics equestrian team, and it recently began serving the same purpose for a Special Olympics team based in the Augusta area that will compete in Georgia’s Special Olympics State Horse Show.
“It’s helping us cross the Savannah River and let the people in Augusta know that we are here,” Pioli said. “It’s a great way to expand the community we are serving.”
Great Oak also offers summer camps.
For more information about Great Oak, visit greatoakatrc.org or call 803-226-0056.
Great Oak is at 1123 Edgefield Highway.