It was a day to honor grandparents at St. Mary Help of Christian School on Sept 11. After a special school Mass, there was a reception with coffee and doughnuts and a tour the grandkids gave their grandparents of their classrooms.
It was a day to honor grandparents at St. Mary Help of Christian School on Sept 11. After a special school Mass, there was a reception with coffee and doughnuts and a tour the grandkids gave their grandparents of their classrooms.
Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.