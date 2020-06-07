On Sunday, May 31, a parade was held to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2020 Senior Class of all local high schools – Aiken, South Aiken, Mead Hall, South Aiken Baptist Christian School – plus local students who attended Aquinas High School in Augusta.
The event was organized by Betty Ryberg and a staff of volunteers. The event was sponsored by the City of Aiken and Project Graduation.
Local merchants donated many items such as televisions, gift cards and $500 scholarships that were given to the students.
All students walked with their fellow classmates along the normal route for parades in Aiken.
In order to participate in the parade all students had to wear a protective face covering. A large and vocal crowd of onlookers watched the parade.
Students removed their face coverings for a few brief seconds to pose for these photos.