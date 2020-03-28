For over 30 years, Golden Harvest Food Bank has been distributing meals that feed families in need across the CSRA.
The first Golden Harvest warehouse was established in Augusta in 1982. Since then, the nonprofit has added two more warehouses, including one in Aiken County, and operates in numerous counties on both sides of the Savannah River.
"We service six counties in this building (in Aiken)," said Grace Renken, South Carolina district manager. "... So we have different agencies in Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Bamburg, Edgefield and McCormick. We push food to them, and they get it to clients in the community that need it."
Golden Harvest expanded into Aiken County in 1991 and began operating out of an old grocery store building.
The organization moved to a newly-built warehouse in 1996, where it today ships out over 3 million pounds of food per year.
Golden Harvest obtains its supplies – including fresh produce, nonperishable goods, and baby diapers – from numerous sources, such as community donation drives and state government programs.
Those supplies are then distributed among their partner agencies within the counties they serve, such as Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) and the Salvation Army of Aiken, who in turn distribute the supplies among people in need within the community.
"We have a number of different churches in the area, as well," Renken said. "So we get the food, and we push it to the agencies. We don't service the public here. The way (Golden Harvest founder) Mike Furman set it up is, he wanted people to be able to have somewhere to get food within 20 to 30 miles of them."
Around 1 in 6 people in the CSRA struggle with hunger. Golden Harvest distributes over 14 million meals per year across 25 Georgia and South Carolina counties through 175 partner agencies in an effort to supply those affected with adequate nutrition.
Some of the supplies are distributed through regular soup kitchens or food distributions. Others operate through mobile food pantries, which helps the food bank get supplies to agencies in rural areas or distant pockets of hunger across Aiken County.
"I would say that (what we do) is is very essential," Renken said. "Just on a day-to-day basis, there's hunger all throughout our counties. The face of hunger has changed over the last five years. It's not just who you think anymore.
"It could be somebody you're sitting beside in church, someone you work with, the single mom you see in the grocery store ... You see grandparents who have planned their retirement, and they were not expecting to have to take care of grandkids."
Golden Harvest also plays a significant role in feeding the community during times of emergency. The organization has been doing distributions and special food drives to offset some of the coronavirus impact on hunger caused by layoffs, social distancing and food shortages.
"There are people who were already having a hard time, and now they can no longer work," Renken said. "And in grocery stores, you can still find some stuff, but not a whole lot. So everybody's kind of looking at the food bank and our agencies in this crisis."
Golden Harvest also supplies food to backpack programs in local schools. Teachers and faculty identify children who are food insecure and may struggle with finding adequate meals without breakfast and lunch given at school, and discretely send those children home with food for the weekend.
Through this program, Renken has personally witnessed the impact Golden Harvest Food Bank has had on the community.
"My daughter went to Oakwood-Windsor (Elementary)," Renken said. "She had to do a paper on who she most admired ... and she wrote about me working at the food bank. Afterward, this little girl in her class ... told her, 'Tell your mom I said thank you for my food every weekend.'
"That really hits you, when you affect the kids," she continued. "That's how you know you've really helped make a difference."