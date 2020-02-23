Through a series of motivational speeches, dances and sing-a-longs, attendees of the Golden Age Gala discovered that age is only a number.
The gala was held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Feb. 7.
The event was attended by a diverse population of retirees, senior citizens and caregivers of Aiken and Edgefield counties that were encouraged to "act as old as they feel."
The Golden Age Gala was presented by the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. with support from AARP of Georgia, Tonda Booker Real Estate Team, #1 Keller-Williams Team, SRP Federal Credit Union and the Aiken Standard.