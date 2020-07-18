On Tuesday, July 7, George Funeral Home celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding.
The event was hosted by current owner Cody Anderson and featured three of founder D.M. George's grandchildren sharing their memories of their days working at the funeral home.
George Funeral Home was also presented proclamations by the City of Aiken, the S.C. House of Representatives and the S.C. Senate. Also, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster (not in attendance) proclaimed July 7 as George Funeral Home Day in South Carolina.
Music was provided by members of the Aiken Civic Orchestra followed by catered reception.