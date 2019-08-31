The concept of chemistry is familiar for retired medical professionals John and Angela Martone, and the two Woodside residents' personal chemistry has also proven to be solid over the decades, as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August.
The New York City natives spent 55 years in the medical industry – she as a professional nurse, and he as supervisor of a hematology lab. The couple wound up moving to Aiken in May 2006.
John, who was born and brought up in the Bronx, recalled that they met in a Queens hospital on his first day there, and the result, for him, was "bells and music" when the introduction occurred while he was undergoing hospital orientation.
"I remember looking up and around trying to find where the music was coming from," he noted, adding that he knew on that same day that she was the woman he wanted to marry.
The nurse who rang his chimes was born in Queens, lived in Manhattan for a while and then returned to Queens.
John wrote, "Angela and I had to work together because her pediatric patients going to the operating room each morning needed their laboratory results before surgery could be performed. We both didn't have computer screens 50 years ago so results were given to Angela by telephone or courier. My problems with Angela started when one morning my laboratory analyzers went down and I couldn't give Angela her patient results! Angela kept pressuring me to the point that I threw the phone against the wall, twice!"
The situation improved to the point that John asked Angela out on a date Dec. 28, 1968. He also recalled the situation surrounding their marriage proposal, which occurred Feb. 14 – Valentine's Day – of 1969. John popped the question after dinner, during a major snowstorm, when Mayor John Lindsay had closed the city, with about 3 feet of snow as part of the scenery.
"After the snow melted enough to drive safely, about a week later, we drove to the place that I proposed," and found that the proposal had occurred at the city dump. They tied the knot Aug. 16, 1969.
Five decades later, he credits her with having given solid advice all along the way – guidance that he occasionally disregarded, to his later regret.
He recalled "the time I drew a picture of Snoopy typing on his doghouse for an ad that I ran in the New York Times," despite Angela's advice for him not to do it without permission.
It was published, John was fined $125 "by the Snoopy people," and the story got stranger from there. The ambassador of Japan saw the ad, bought one of John's drawings for the ambassador's birthday, but the advertising agency put in a request to have cartoonist Charles Schulz (creator of Snoopy and the "Peanuts" empire) sign the cartoon for the ambassador.
Angela suggested John call Schulz, and John scoffed at the idea but tried anyway, calling an operator and being given the phone number, to his complete surprise.
"I spoke to Mr. Schulz and he agreed to sign the drawing. Thanks to Angela, I got the strip signed and more importantly, Mr. Schulz and I became friends and began trading original comic strips until his death," John wrote.
Another adventure involved John, at an auction, buying a letter that turned out to have been signed by George Washington and related to the Washington family. The Library of Congress had been seeking the letter and received it as a donation from John.
John also recalled a pre-Angela moment when he, as a 16-year-old high-school student working for a florist in the city for extra credit, met one of the 20th century's most prominent entertainers: Marilyn Monroe.
"On Saturdays, Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller would wave to me from my second-floor desk window on 3rd Avenue and Sutton Place as they got into their parked black Thunderbird with opera windows," he recalled.