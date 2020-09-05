Being a mother, wife, daughter, doctoral student, active community member and full-time admissions director and college counselor might sound like a lot to handle at once.

But Dr. Felecia Pontoo, who just earned her Doctor of Education with a concentration in human services in August, has accomplished all of that while pursuing her passion for helping young people succeed.

Pontoo is the director of admissions and college counselor for Mead Hall Episcopal School. She moved to Aiken in 2016, when she married her husband, Glenn Pontoo, an educator in Richmond County.

Soon after moving, Pontoo became involved in multiple organizations in Aiken. She said she feels inspired to give back to the community.

"I like encouraging people to be better, and encouraging people to do their best. Or encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone, think of the impossible, and go for it," Pontoo said.

Inspired by the work she saw from the Kiwanis chapter near her previous residence in Orlando, Florida, Pontoo knew she wanted to join the Aiken Kiwanis Club because of her interest in helping children.

Pontoo is also an active member in the Aiken chapter of The Links, Inc., an international service organization. Its global membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of color, according to the organization's website.

"It is a service organization based on friendship, and it's African-American women," Pontoo said. "[In] that organization, I have met and become friends with Black women here in the CSRA, and we do all kinds of things. We give scholarships to students, we mentor students in middle school."

Additionally, Pontoo has become a board member at two organizations this year: the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and the Palmetto Association of Independent Schools.

As an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce, Pontoo built relationships throughout the community that led to her joining the Board of Directors in January.

At the Palmetto Association of Independent Schools, a nonprofit organization that supports private schools throughout South Carolina, Pontoo said she is the first African-American board member, and she is excited to represent Mead Hall. Pontoo said she feels blessed and honored to have been asked to join the board.

Pontoo's passion for helping others reach their potential may have begun when she was given a major opportunity that changed the course of her educational path.

Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Pontoo said college hadn't always been on her mind. She was raised in a loving family, with two hardworking parents and other role models like her grandmother, who just turned 104 this year.

Her parents hadn't gone down the college path, but they were very supportive. They both worked, and her father loved to cook – a hobby Pontoo inherited.

At school, Pontoo was the kind of student who got her work done early. Her school counselor noticed this, and he suggested she try going to a boarding school to help get her on a path for college.

"I was always the smarty pants," Pontoo said, laughing.

Pontoo received a scholarship from the A Better Chance (ABC) organization, which provides students of color the opportunity to attend college preparatory schools around the country. She enrolled in the Taft School, a boarding high school in Watertown, Connecticut – more than 600 miles from home.

The experience was life-changing, Pontoo said, and she still looks back to that opportunity to this day.

"I think about it all the time. I'm like, why me, of all people? Why did I get that opportunity? And I'm like wow, that's God," Pontoo said.

Despite the long distance, Pontoo said she wasn't afraid of moving away at just 14 years old. She felt excited for the experience, though she started feeling homesick during her first semester.

Her mother, who Pontoo described as her biggest cheerleader, supported her throughout those early days of homesickness. Pontoo said her mother would call and tell her to hang on just a few more weeks until Thanksgiving, or Christmas: the next time Pontoo would get to see her family again. But soon enough, Taft School felt like a second home.

Pontoo said she and fellow ABC scholars were the only Black students at Taft School at the time. She said this was an eye-opening experience, having come from schools that serve predominantly African-American students.

"We [the ABC scholars] all came from lots of different places, and everyone was successful in terms of gaining interest to a good school and then having a successful career after that," Pontoo said.

Like her classmates, Pontoo went on to find success. She earned her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University, where she studied sociology. She also earned a Master of Social Work from Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University since merging with Clark College in 1988), and she earned valuable experience in the Postmaster's Fellowship in Social Work at the Yale University School of Medicine.

However, Pontoo realized that social work was not the field she wanted to work in forever. She served as a child abuse investigator for a while in California, but she finally found her niche when the head of school at her high school alma mater called her with an opportunity.

Taft School wanted Pontoo to work in admissions, where she would travel all over the country to recruit students, particularly students of color, to attend the school.

"Before I could blink, they were flying me up to interview me," Pontoo recalled.

After working at Taft School, Pontoo, along with her then-husband and two daughters, Wendy and Alex, moved to Orlando. Pontoo first visited the nearby Montverde Academy, an international boarding school known for its sports programs, when looking for schools for her daughters to attend.

It was at Montverde Academy that Pontoo developed her passion for college counseling.

"I have always been intrigued with getting in students' heads, particularly students who think that they don't have a shot, or that they don't belong, or that they don't even know about college," Pontoo said, adding that she enjoys helping her young relatives get on the college path.

Pontoo worked at Montverde Academy for 10 years. Her daughters attended the school, and Pontoo said it was like a big family.

Back in graduate school, when Pontoo was pursuing a master's degree from Atlanta University, she met her now-husband, Glenn, who was pursuing a master's degree in African Studies.

The two dated for a few years until Pontoo graduated and moved away. Over the years, they would still communicate from time to time, as they shared mutual friends. But Glenn never married or had children.

They reconnected years later, partly because of a conversation between Pontoo and her oldest daughter, Wendy, who is now pursuing a master's degree at George Washington University.

"[Wendy] was looking at colleges and trying to make a decision on what school she was going to go to, and one of the schools she got accepted to was Benedict College in Columbia," Pontoo said, "and when she got that acceptance, I was like, oh my gosh, I used to date a guy who went to Benedict."

Felecia and Glenn Pontoo began catching up and visiting each other at a halfway point: Brunswick, Georgia. Now, they have been married for five years.

Prior to Aiken, Pontoo lived in larger cities: Atlanta, Los Angeles, Orlando, Washington, D.C. But she fell in love with Aiken soon after her arrival.

"I'm in my 50s, so Aiken was," Pontoo began. She paused, taking in and releasing a deep breath. "I can relax ... I can exhale and really savor the coffee shops and the restaurants, and the slower pace, and the traffic of Whiskey Road," Pontoo laughed. "This is not traffic, people."

Pontoo recently earned her doctoral degree from Nova Southeastern University. Among other topics, her research interests included teacher preparation and students who are ethnically, culturally or linguistically diverse.

For her dissertation, she interviewed private school teachers, who were predominantly white, about what it was like to teach students who come from different cultures or ethnic groups from themselves.

As Pontoo expected, she found the teachers often felt less comfortable when working with ethnically, culturally or linguistically diverse students. She said this finding points to a need for ongoing diversity training in schools.

"It has to be ongoing. It's not a one-shot thing," Pontoo said. "... You just need to know every student who comes into your classroom is coming from a different background, a different culture. Teachers, educators need to be aware of how to tap into that, because it impacts learning positively."

Today, Pontoo continues to apply her knowledge, skills and passion for helping others reach their potential at Mead Hall.

"Do the right thing, do well in school, be nice to others, have some sort of spiritual, you know, whatever God you believe in, and life will be fine," Pontoo said.