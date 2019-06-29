The family ministry of St. Mary Help of Christians greeted the first day summer with a picnic.
Held at the big pavilion at the Villages of Woodside it was a fun filled evening of fellowship and fun for the kids with lots of open space to enjoy.
Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.