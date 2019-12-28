As the new year rolls in and resolutions are made, Aiken's F3 chapter welcomes new members to join its free workout group.
F3 is a national network of free, peer-led workouts for men with a presence in 26 states and 1,400 scheduled workouts a week through volunteers. F3 stands for fitness, fellowship and faith, according to the organization's website.
Founded in Charolette, N.C., in 2011, the organization welcomes men of all fitness levels and ages.
Joey Blackwell, a longtime member of the local chapter, said Aiken's F3 formed in July 2016.
The group of usually five to 15 men meet three times a week at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center parking lot in Aiken: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. and on Saturdays from 7 to 8 a.m.
In between dad jokes, casual conversation and witty banter, members run the track at the activity center and periodically stop to complete exercises led by their peers.
Members only refer to each other by nicknames that are given to new members after completing a workout with the group.
Dr. Jason Holt, principal of Aiken High School, is a member of the group and was nicknamed "Skinner" after "Principal Skinner" from the popular TV show "The Simpsons."
During workouts there's no judgement, said F3 participant Joey Blackwell.
Members can often be heard shouting out words of encouragement throughout exercises and at times shouting "modify" or "at your own pace."
Blackwell said he was skeptical when he first heard about F3 but was asked to try it just once.
"It blew me away," Blackwell said. "I was the last guy, and they wouldn't leave me behind. A group would come back for me and just keep encouraging me. To this day, I'm still not the fastest guy."
One of the hardest aspects of wanting to become healthier throughout the new year is sticking with it, Blackwell said.
Not only does F3 provide free workouts, it promotes accountability between members, Blackwell said. Members usually check in on each other when someone misses a workout and provide tips to living a healthier life.
"All the stuff we did today, none of us would have done by ourselves," Blackwell said. "I would go to the gym and enjoyed working out by myself, but that wasn't getting me nowhere. I wasn't growing outside of that; and, here, it's just helping me be a better person. These are all my brothers."
Blackwell said he has lost 30 pounds since joining Aiken F3.
Although F3 focuses on the trio of fitness, fellowship and faith, Blackwell calls fellowship "the glue" of the organization.
Members usually meet up for trivia nights at Mellow Mushroom and are active throughout the community through volunteerism.
Recently, F3 Aiken rucked, or hiked, toys to the Children's Hospital of Augusta.
"It's more than just a workout," Blackwell said. "Everybody likes to make resolutions, but after March you kinda stop. Usually you make the resolutions on your own, but if no one is there to hold you accountable, you're going to stop. These people here, they're going to hold you accountable."
To join or find out more about Aiken F3, visit the groups Facebook and Twitter pages.