One of Aiken's own knows well what it's like to be in the winner's circle at the city's premier sporting event, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase.

Dr. Elizabeth Page “Biz” Carey has had several winners over the last seven or eight years at the annual race, which attracts thousands of spectators and welcomes spring to the city. Her horses have won both the Ford D. Conger and the G.H. Bostwick races twice.

Mr. Lickety won four times in a row from 2014 to 2017 in the Aiken Spring Steeplechase. One year, Mr. Lickety placed first, and Complete Dyno, another of Carey's horses, came in second.

“So my colors were one and two,” Carey said.

Carey's first win was with Capture Le Prix, French for win the prize, at the 2014 Spring Steeplechase. The late Mike Freeman, one of Aiken's legendary horse trainers, bred the horse.

Kwacha was another of Carey's winners.

“He won at Saratoga the day that I claimed him on the flat, and he was second in his very first steeplechase at Aiken,” she said.

Willow U, another of Carey's horses, also placed second in her first race in Aiken.

“She then went on to win two big races at Camden, including beating all the boys in a stakes race,” Carey said.

Willow U also had success outside Aiken and South Carolina. In 2016, she was named the New York-Bred Steeplechase Horse of the year, and in 2018, she was the National Steeplechase Association Champion Filly and Mare.

“There's nothing more beautiful that watching a thoroughbred that loves what it's doing, and my two mares just excelled because of their hearts,” Carey said. “They just wanted to win for you. It was just amazing to watch them.”

Carey is winding down her business, Check Mark Stables, and has one last steeplechaser, Agent Rushour, but a couple of weeks before Saturday's race, she had not decided whether he would run. Agent Rushour ran in the $30,000 Budweiser Holiday Cup at the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, his first steeplechase race, last October.

Carey has placed her other horses, most of which started as flat racers, with good homes, and they've continued to be successful.

“All of them have found a niche,” Carey said. “For the horses to come along, have a second career in steeplechasing and then move on to third careers has been very, very satisfying. I've been told I have a good eye. I've been very fortunate. ”

Mr. Lickety, for example, transitioned to a timber horse, racing over wooden fences.

“Jack Doyle rode him. Richard Valentine was my trainer then. He won his first and only timber race by 35 links at the Jay Trump maiden timber race in Kentucky. He made the record for the race,” Carey said.

Carey gave Mr. Lickety to Sally Davis, who used to exercise him, and he now is back in Aiken.

“He just won a baby novice eventing event here in Aiken,” Carey said. “He won it on his dressage score of 28.1.”

Carey attributed part of her success at steeplechasing to having grown up around horses. Her mother, the late Polly Sears, who was a member of the Aiken Steeplechase committee for many years, had a horse farm and some race horses in Massachusetts, but no steeplechasers.

Carey started riding at 3 and, at 11, won ribbons showing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But during boarding school, Carey gave up riding for other interests.

“I studied theater and performed with a touring children's theater for a couple of years while I was in school,” she said. “I decided before the end of school that it was just too erratic a lifestyle for me.”

Because her father was a lawyer, Carey next chose law and decided to train as a paralegal to see if she liked it before going to law school.

“After being in a law firm and doing that kind of work, I just decided it wasn't for me,” Carey said. “It was a very aggressive law firm specializing in estates and trusts.”

While working as a paralegal, Carey finally chose a career in veterinary medicine and had a practice in New Jersey for 20 years.

Carey first came to Aiken in her 20s. Her mother and stepfather, the late Richard D. Sears III, retired to Aiken from New England about 50 years ago.

Her mother owned a popular restaurant, Polly's Place, in downtown Aiken and was active with the SPCA. Her stepfather had gone to school with one of the von Stade brothers and had visited Aiken as a child. The von Stades were one of Aiken's original Winter Colony families.

“He brought my mother down later, and Nannie Ward, who was a von Stade, said, 'Dick, you've had it now.' He said, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'You're moving to Aiken,” Carey said.

Carey returned to Aiken to help take care of her stepfather and, since moving to the city, is on the board of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation and the advisory board of the Aiken Land Conservancy. She is a past member of the Equine Committee for the City of Aiken and was on the National Steeplechase Foundation board three years.

When not in Aiken, Carey and her husband, Tom Sitzmann, an estate lawyer, spend time in Maine, where he, not a rider, sails.

Carey also supports awareness for spinal cord injuries.

“Having sustained a spinal cord injury from a fall from a show horse, I am grateful every day for the research, dedication of therapists and commitment to educating patients, families and the public at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta,” she said. “I am one of the fortunate ones to have returned to a pretty active life from full paralysis. There is a great need to support spinal cord injury research so that people can return to functional lives.”

Carey said steeplechasing is often considered a woman's sport, and Aiken especially has a long history of women participants. More than a century ago, Louise Hitchcock, one of the Winter Colony’s founders, was the master of the Aiken Hounds, which she and her husband, Thomas, founded.

“It's very typical for women to be steeplechase owners, and there are many steeplechase trainers, as well, who are women,” Carey said. “Its a very inviting sport for women. It's a sport that, I think, represents almost gentility. It's kind of a gentleman, gentlelady sport. It's not as big business as flat racing. It's a sport where someone like me, an amateur, can get in and make their way.”