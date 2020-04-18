Diane Haslam believes in the power of music.

Since moving to Aiken in 2004, the choir conductor and trained vocalist, a native of England, has channeled the power of choral music, in particular, creating a “powerhouse” of four different vocal groups that not only entertain but also engage in community service and outreach.

In addition to teaching students at her voice studio, Vocal Dimensions, Haslam directs the Aiken Singers, Belles Canto, Bellini and South Boundary. The choir members' ages and backgrounds are as wide as the mezzo-soprano's three-octave range, which goes all the way up to high C.

“The first role of the choir is to create something beautiful within a group of very diverse people – and having fun together doing it,” Haslam said recently during a telephone interview to follow social distancing guidelines. “The second very important role of the choir is to bring that joy to the community and to share it with people.”

Sharing the joy of singing through dedicated community service is the Aiken Singers', well, super power.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the group, made up of about 55 men and women who love to sing, regularly shared familiar tunes from the American songbook, popular musicals and even Beatles' hits with people in retirement communities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Also, the Aiken Singers, as all of the choirs do, annually performs a holiday concert and, “when not stymied by COVID-19,” Haslam said, a spring concert. A 501c3 nonprofit organization, the choir sometimes raises money for other charitable groups through their concerts, too.

The best of Diane Haslam • Date and place of birth: February 3, 1957 - Warsop, Nottinghamshire, England

“We offer music service, I would say,” Haslam has said. “That, to me, is what choral groups are all about.”

Haslam started the Aiken Singers in 2005 after a voice student asked if she'd be interested in starting a choral group for adults that did not require auditions.

“She wanted to be able to sing fun, popular music that people know, but she also hoped that we could create a vocal group that was an outreach to the community so that we could share music with other people, especially the retirement communities, to bring them joy,” Haslam said. “Anyone who loves to sing is welcome – no audition necessary."

The group's repertoire is based mostly on popular music.

"I do challenge them sometimes with music that's a little bit newer and a little bit different," Haslam said. "But it's always something that's entertaining. The Aiken Singers is always about entertaining people.”

While the Aiken Singers is open to anyone, South Boundary is an auditioned vocal ensemble for men.

The 18 men in the group “tend to have a little bit more music reading capability and musical training, as it were,” Haslam said.

With a broader repertoire of music, South Boundary has an educational component, as does Belles Canto, which means “beautiful singing” in Italian, and is Haslam's vocal group for young women ages 13 to about 19.

“Especially with the girls, it's about educating them in music,” Haslam said. “I make the repertoire much broader, so they get to taste different styles: classical music, jazz, popular music, folk music and ethnic music – a little bit of everything. I want to give them a broad musical education.”

Working with teenage girls is a natural for Haslam. In England, she began singing with and was a founding member of Cantamus, a choral group of teenage girls started by her first voice teacher, Pamela Cook.

“She was fairly well-known in the choral world in Europe,” Haslam said. “That was sort of the foundation of my love for choral singing. The group is still going and, just a few years ago, celebrated its 50th anniversary.”

Haslam's fourth vocal group, Bellini, meaning “little bells” in Italian, is for girls from ages 8 to 12 or 13.

“It's for girls who aspire to join Belles Canto eventually,” Haslam said. “It's a training ground really.”

Although Haslam can't meet with her choirs in person because of social distancing, she can help them keep their voices tuned up – remotely.

“I did have a Zoom meeting with the Belle Cantos girls, and I plan to have a few Zoom meetings for my adult groups to give them a few vocal exercises to keep them going and do a little bit of vocal training,” Haslam said.

Born in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in the midlands of England to Ivan and Sheila Haslam, Haslam began singing when she was a young girl. Her mother, who sang in local musical theater productions, was the singer in the family and her earliest influence.

“She also sang a lot of Gilbert and Sullivan,” said Haslam of her mother, who just turned 90 and is “very well cared for” in a retirement home in England. “I know Gilbert and Sullivan are not so fashionable necessarily these days, but it was very popular in England for a while. It's so much fun. My sister and I would go and watch our mother in rehearsal open-eyed at how wonderful this theater thing was. We learned all of the roles by heart and could sing all of the Gilbert and Sullivan songs. That gave me a taste for wanting to do that sort of thing.”

Haslam studied voice at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. There, she fell in love with opera and, after graduating from college, joined Opera Roundabout, a small opera company in London, singing lead roles.

Then, the Netherlands Opera in Amsterdam, Holland, recruited her, and she sang full-time with the company seven years.

“That was a very exciting time,” Haslam said. “I absolutely loved it there, and I loved the idea that I could make a living singing. It was really fantastic, and it gave me such a wonderful experience on stage, of course. The productions there were phenomenal and very interesting and varied. I sang in about 50 different productions while I was there and sang in probably about six or seven different languages.”

As a young, up-and-coming soloist, Haslam also joined the Netherlands Opera Studio and sang the role of Dorabella in “Così fan tutte,” by Mozart. The role became one of her favorites. Haslam also performed in concert and recital, singing the titular role of Carmen from the opera by Bizet with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in England.

Although her vocal groups sing all different genres of music, Haslam still loves opera and classical music.

“I love to introduce my girls or any of my singers to some beautiful Mozart or some wonderful Bach,” she said.

But she also has a soft spot for music from the 1940s and jazz.

“I also grew up listening to that music when I was a child,” she said. “Quite a broad range of music was played in my household when I was growing up.”

And, having grown up less than 100 miles from Liverpool, Haslam “absolutely loves The Beatles.”

“I grew up with The Beatles,” she said. “The Aiken Singers actually did a medley of Beatles songs. We had fun with that.”

Haslam came to America 30 years ago and became a naturalized American citizen about six years ago. Before moving to Aiken, she lived in Indianapolis for a couple of years and Cincinnati for 12.

Alongside her music career, Haslam ran a small-scale, upmarket catering business in Cincinnati called A La Carte.

“Few people know that about me, but I am an avid cook. Now, with the current stay-at-home situation, I am enjoying focusing on cooking again, and I often think it compares in many ways to choral singing. After all, they are both about balance, blend and timing!” she wrote in an email.

Although she is starting to cut back some on solo singing, Haslam has sung regularly as a soloist and with different church choirs in the community.

She taught for three years at Newberry College , and for six years, she taught voice in the music department at USC Aiken. At both schools, she developed classes in vocal diction, vocal pedagogy, vocal performance and vocal literature.

Also, tuning in to the influence of her mother, perhaps, she directed a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's “H.M.S. Pinafore” at USCA.

Haslam plays tennis and is a member of the Aiken Running Club.

“I only started running seriously when I got to Aiken,” she said. “I ran my first half-marathon in 2012. Ever since then, I've never looked back. I love running.”

And in addition to choral directing, singing and teaching, Haslam writes.

Her book, “The Heart of Singing: Steps on the Path to Becoming the Singer You Want to Be,” is available from the author and on Amazon in paperback and for Kindle devices. The book has received 13 five-star reviews.

“It's really my philosophy of singing in a way, and it has very much to do with the psychology of singing rather than the technique of singing,” Haslam said “I've done a few workshops based on the book, and I'm thinking of doing that a little bit more.”

Haslam also created classes and workshops. One class, “Singing for Well-Being,” tries to help people find a healthier, happier life through singing.

“I use vocal meditation and chants and things like that to help people get in touch with their breathing and their bodies,” she said. “That is sort of a side job I do now with my vocal training.”

Haslam's four choirs have added to a long list of established vocal groups and proven that many people in Aiken love to sing.

“When I first arrived, it did surprise me that there are so many choral groups in this town,” she said. “It's not only ours. We've got the Aiken Choral Society and USC Aiken and Masterworks – all those different choirs. There seems to be no end for the appetite for choral singing here.

“I think once you get into choral singing, if you are at all interested in choral singing, that you are hooked on it. It's such a fun and wonderful thing to do if you want to do something as a pastime.”