When you think of the role of a police officer, you may think of handcuffs, prisons or red and blue flashing lights.
Cynthia Mitchell, community services coordinator with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, leads a different approach within the police department to limiting crime within communities and giving offenders another chance.
Although she is not a sworn officer and doesn't carry a badge, Mitchell serves the department to create connections and engagement between law enforcement and the community through conversation, outreach and meaningful dialogue.
"When we look at how do we get people to the table it really starts and ends with communication," Mitchell said. "How do we get our community to work together so that it's safer across the board for everyone? It's listening more than talking."
Outside of her job , Mitchell continues to be active within the community she grew up in.
She's proud to be one of the first to graduate from Midland Valley High School in 1981.
Mitchell majored in music while attending Winthrop College and after graduation, she joined the Air Force, traveled the world while serving and received an honorable discharge as an E-4/sergeant.
Mitchell is a music director and ordained minister, however, not to any specific church.
"I'm called to the body, not a building," Mitchell said proudly.
Mitchell works through her personal charity organization, Lady of Virtue Eternal.
The organization partners with individuals, groups and organizations to provide services and resources to those in need within the community.
Mitchell said the organization has recently focused on its STARR community campaign.
The acronym stands for Support of Trauma Awareness, (understand the) Reality, (engage the) Resources.
Mitchell said she's excited to see the involvement of young speakers within the community take part in the STARR campaign's discussions.
"We let the young folks go and let the chips lay where they fall," Mitchell said.
When asked where her passion for community involvement came from, Mitchell went back to her childhood.
Mitchell said both of her parents had always worked hard but she was raised by her grandmother, who served in a role of community engagement herself.
Mitchell shared stories of her grandmother allowing community members use her home phone, which was one of the only phones in the community during the time. Mitchell's grandmother would also volunteer to drive community members who didn't have a car.
"I don't know anything different," Mitchell said when thinking about the role of community engagement in her life.
About 18 years ago, Mitchell said she was approached by a friend at a church service to began her career as the first and only neighborhood coordinator for the city of Aiken.
Her job's focus was to work with neighborhood groups, help them get organized and teach groups how to manage the dynamics of working with groups.
During that time, Mitchell said she had the opportunity to engage with some of the brightest minds in community development such as Mike Green, Henry Moore, John O'Brien, John McKnight and Jody Kretzmann.
In 2012, Mitchell moved to public safety to serve as community services coordinator.
"It was a perfect fit," Mitchell said. "Everything I did in neighborhoods was already with public safety."
When she moved to the position, Mitchell said the department began to focus on relationship building between law enforcement and the community.
"The goal behind that was we wanted neighborhoods, especially the young people, to have a relationship with law enforcement officers in normal activities when there was not a situation coming where they [the police] had to enforce the law," Mitchell said. "We took everything as a teaching moment."
In 2013, Mitchell took on the role of facilitating the community component of the department's new violence reduction strategy, the Aiken SAFE Communities approach.
Aiken SAFE Communities is a proactive community approach to engage, educate and encourage recurring offenders to change their behavior and make healthy life choices, according to www.cityofaiken.gov.
Public safety began this program after a series of violent crimes occurred within a brief period of time.
According to the website, the approach's process includes analyzing data, without the use of names or other indicators, to determine which offenders pose an immediate safety concern for the community.
An official notification is then sent with a message to the recurring offender from law enforcement and the community that says their continued behavior will not be acceptable.
Through the initiative, Mitchell said the department provides opportunities and resources for recurring offenders and their families.
"Even if you're someone who has been notified of repeated violent offenses, you're still a part of the community and we still have to figure out how we work together," Mitchell said. "We try to make sure services are available and we try to build morale for those who get notified."
According to the website, resources include mentoring and assisting notified participants with accessing job skills training, counseling and other resources.
Mitchell also plays a large part in the community engagement aspect.
Through events such as "Chat with the Chief" and "Mobile Movie Nights" held on Thursdays in July, Mitchell sees the ability for law enforcement and the community to achieve mutual understanding.
"I think it's important that our youth understand law enforcement operations, but we also know it's very important for law enforcement to have an understanding of community dynamics and things going on in the community," Mitchell said.
Mitchell believes conversation within the community is a dialogue, and it's important to understand the conversation goes both ways.
She began leading sessions called "Deliberative Dialogues" after receiving training last year.
The dialogues derive from issue guides created by the Kettering Foundation in Daton, Ohio.
Mitchell said the goal of the discussions isn't to follow the guides but to get community members talking about national issues.
Aiken Public Safety has held "Deliberative Dialogue" discussions on how to prevent mass shootings, talks about the immigration process and, most recently, how should communities reduce violence.
"Every person in the community should expect to be treated with respect," Mitchell said. "Every person should expect that. At the same time, I believe that when an officer arrives, that officer should anticipate, no matter what neighborhood he or she is in, to be treated with respect."
Mitchell said once the dialogue sessions conclude, participants fill out evaluations and surveys that she then uploads to Kettering's website and Aiken becomes part of the national narrative on issues.
Mitchell also looks forward to the department's fourth PACE summit.
The Police and Community Engagement event invites law enforcement and community members from all over the country to encourage conversation to build mutual trust and legitimacy, Mitchell said.
According to www.cityofaiken.com, this is the fourth year public safety has partnered with the United States Attorney’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association to host the Summit in Aiken.
Looking back, Mitchell said she took the neighborhood coordinator position just to be able to support her family.
However, three months into her job she saw the impact the role had within the community and knew this was her calling.
"I'm placed here for a greater purpose," Mitchell said. "I'm thankful to the Aiken community for the opportunity to serve."
Her children, Ciera and Darius, have continued to be Mitchell's inspiration throughout her role as community services coordinator.
It's Mitchell's hope that through conversation, outreach and meaningful dialogue, the community will be a safer place not only for her children, but for everyone's children.
"We have the responsibility, in my opinion, to allow the next generation to stand on our shoulders, so that means we've got to stand up and propel the next generation," Mitchell said. "This place needs to be better for them. I do believe whatever is going on in your community, the answer is in your community."
Mitchell said she is always looking for people to help within the community and encourages those interested to email her at cmitchell@cityofaikensc.gov.